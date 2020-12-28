 Skip to main content
Man dead following vehicle crash into Marion church
Man dead following vehicle crash into Marion church

  • Updated
A Monday evening vehicle collision in Marion has left a man dead and a church structurally damaged.

At about 6:12 p.m., a pickup truck ran off the road and crashed into the rear of Christian Unity Church in the 1300 block of Matson Drive. The pickup traveled almost completely through the structure. No one was inside the church at the time. 

 

Marion Fire-EMS responded to the scene as did Marion police officers and the Virginia State Police. The state police are investigating the crash.

Please check back here and see Wednesday’s edition of the News & Messenger for additional information as it becomes available.

