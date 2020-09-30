Coronavirus testing offered

–Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is offering appointments to community members for Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at their four community health centers.
Appointments are available at each of our four community health centers:
- Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Administration Building (13191 Glenbrook Avenue, Meadowview, VA 24361): Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mobile Medical Unit (MMU): Monday, October 5, 2020 and Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 8:40 a.m. to Noon, then 1:40 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
- Saltville Medical Center (308 West Main Street Saltville, VA 24370): Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Mobile Medical Unit (MMU): Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 8:40 a.m. to Noon, then 1:40 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
- Twin City Medical Center (2195 Euclid Avenue, Suite 6 Bristol, VA 24201): Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mobile Medical Unit (MMU): Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 8:40 a.m. to Noon, then 1:40 p.m. to 4:40 p.m.
- Tazewell Community Health Center (386 Ben Bolt Avenue Tazewell, VA 24651): Tuesday, October 6, 2020 and Thursday, October 8/, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
This is to test for current virus infection and is not antibody testing. Testing is not available on a walk-in basis. Insurance information will be collected at the time of the appointment scheduling, and insurance will be billed for the test. Rapid and PCR tests are available. For patients who do not have insurance, financial assistance is available to cover the cost of testing. There are a limited number of appointments available each day and will be offered on a first call first serve basis. Depending on demand SVCHS may expand the testing available at future events.
“We are excited to be able to assist our local health department’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 by increasing access to testing." said Kristin Bresowar, MD, Medical Director at Southwest Virginia Community Health Centers. "Increased testing capacity is critical to being able to keep our community safe as our economy begins to reopen.”
Patients with appointments must travel in their personal vehicles to their appointments, Testing is done without patients leaving their vehicles. Testing results are available in two to three days unless a rapid test is performed.
Bresowar said. "It is crucial for everyone in our community to have access to testing to better protect themselves and their families at home."
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.
