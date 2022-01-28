 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver charged in Wythe school bus wreck

A Wythe County Public Schools bus driver was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way on Friday after being accused of pulling into the path of an oncoming SUV as he exited Speedwell Elementary School onto U.S. 21.

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and two students were treated and released on the scene by rescue personnel, according to the Virginia State Police. A passenger in the SUV wasn’t injured.

There were 25 students on the bus at the time of the crash, which occurred about 12:30 p.m. Schools dismissed at noon today in anticipation of snow this afternoon.

According to School Superintendent Wesley Poole, longtime school bus driver Eddie Spraker was behind the wheel of the bus. Pool said the front of the car hit the front of the school bus.

Spraker was released on a summons.

