ABINGDON, Va. — More than 20 speakers addressed the Washington County Board of Supervisors at last week’s Tuesday meeting, debating the future of a Confederate statue.
That monument of a soldier holding a rifle, once standing at the center of Main Street, has stood for decades on the grounds outside the Washington County Courthouse.
Now it’s the subject of a petition with 1,900 signatures of citizens asking for it to be moved, possibly to Sinking Spring Cemetery or, as one speaker suggested, to Veterans Park in Abingdon.
Some speakers — including Abingdon attorney Mary Lynn Tate — suggested the statue be moved due to the need for renovations to the Washington County Courthouse.
Board Chairman Dwayne Ball said such a move could be necessary, prior to a presentation on possible courthouse renovations by County Administrator Jason Berry.
In a formal presentation to the board, speaker Heather Evans said the statue is a “problematic” symbol of the nation’s past and does not serve as a welcoming symbol to all who enter the courthouse.
Such a view had been shared earlier in the evening by Leslie “Paco” Merris, an African American man who said, “I feel like a second-class citizen.”
Merris said, “Every time I go to the courthouse, there’s a man pointing a gun at me. I do not feel welcome.”
Evans said her petition seeks to relocate the statue — not to destroy it.
And faced with limited space on the courthouse grounds for renovations, Evans said, “This is something that can be done for the right reasons but also be done for practical reasons.”
The monument, according to Evans, was constructed in 1907 and dedicated in 1908 on the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis as a monument to “The Lost Cause.”
Yet the statue, Evans said, is “literally placing the Confederacy on a pedestal.”
Other speakers held different views.
“History cannot be changed and should not be forgotten,” said Jackie Camper, who added that she was “shocked and angry that the removal of our beloved statue” was being considered.
“It’s a reflection of our county history,” Camper said. “Our town is steeped in Civil War history. … The ground of this county is stained with Confederate blood.”
Others called the statue a symbol of hatred and racism.
Clare Carter of Emory said the statue represents “the systematic oppression of Black people in this region.”
Retired history teacher Randy Smith also addressed the board, giving a presentation that, at times, waxed poetic — a reflection of his time giving tours of Abingdon at public events.
Smith called the monument “a tribute to the average Confederate foot soldier.”
