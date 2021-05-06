Marion to proceed with Memorial Day parade, Lincoln show this year

As Helms reflected on how the Memorial Day events have grown, the mayor is happy that this year’s state restrictions on gatherings have been eased enough to allow the parade to take place and, he said Tuesday, that organizers are working to develop a Sunday afternoon program at the Lincoln Theatre.

While planners don’t intend to host a cookout at the VFW post this year, Helms said he hopes that many people will turn out to honor all veterans at the other functions.

Helms reiterated a point that he and VFW Commander Turk Johnson have made annually: the parade is for all veterans from anywhere. He noted that parade lineup will begin at about 9:30 a.m. on May 31 for the 10 a.m. parade.

The mayor noted that so many veterans have died in the last year, especially those who fought in World War II. He said the post has taken part in 50 military funerals in the last year.