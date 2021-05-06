Marion to proceed with Memorial Day parade, Lincoln show this year

Some 16 years ago in late May, Bill Baldwin finished his speech and then privately uttered two words to Marion Mayor David Helms and several other local leaders. His words: “Let’s talk.”
Though Baldwin died April 2, the work and remembrances he launched those years ago continue to live on and will flourish again later this month on Memorial Day.
Baldwin, then VFW Post 4667’s chaplain, also served as the keynote speaker for Marion’s Memorial Day ceremony. He called for young and old alike to be educated about the significance of Memorial Day and the men and women whose sacrifices it recalls.
After his address, Helms remembered Tuesday that Baldwin shared his fear that the true meaning of Memorial Day was being lost. He wanted his post and Smyth County community to change that trend.
They talked about adding a parade to the holiday’s events. Denver Osborne had seen a community in Georgia erect flags for deceased veterans. Local organizers liked that idea, and Marion’s practice was born. High schoolers immediately accepted the challenge of creating white crosses to bear each veteran’s name in addition to the flags. Even this year, with pandemic restrictions in place, students have continued making that contribution. Last year, the flag display, which has grown beyond the courthouse lawn to include Royal Oak Presbyterian Church’s green space, was the only part of the Memorial Day tradition that continued regardless of COVID-19.
As Helms reflected on how the Memorial Day events have grown, the mayor is happy that this year’s state restrictions on gatherings have been eased enough to allow the parade to take place and, he said Tuesday, that organizers are working to develop a Sunday afternoon program at the Lincoln Theatre.
While planners don’t intend to host a cookout at the VFW post this year, Helms said he hopes that many people will turn out to honor all veterans at the other functions.
Helms reiterated a point that he and VFW Commander Turk Johnson have made annually: the parade is for all veterans from anywhere. He noted that parade lineup will begin at about 9:30 a.m. on May 31 for the 10 a.m. parade.
The mayor noted that so many veterans have died in the last year, especially those who fought in World War II. He said the post has taken part in 50 military funerals in the last year.
Anyone who would like to have a veteran remembered with a cross and flag should submit the application and fees by May 15. The applications are available from the VFW post and the Marion town hall.
Helms noted that anyone who’d like to help plan this year’s events is welcome to join the team. The next meeting of organizers, he said, will take place next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW post.
He also “invites everyone to come out on Memorial Day and show support for our veterans and those who have passed away.”