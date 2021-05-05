Washington County News wins 16 awards from state press association

The Washington County News earned multiple awards last week during the virtual presentation of the Virginia Press Association Awards, open to all publications in the state.

The Washington County News received 16 awards in total: three first place awards, seven second place awards and six third place awards.

Editor Chelsea Gillenwater won first and second place in the paper’s non-daily division for headline writing, second place for page design and third place for informational graphics.

Writer Carolyn Wilson won second and third place in business and financial writing for her spotlights on local businesses, many of whom were deeply affected by the pandemic and lockdown orders. Her interviews focused on dairy and beef farmers struggling with the supply chain as demand skyrocketed, local eatery Mojo’s reopening after a tragic accident ended the previous owner’s life, and business owners sharing innovative strategies to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Wilson also got second and third place in education writing, with one judge highlighting a feature on off-campus nature classes that were offered to Washington County students during the pandemic.

Wilson swept the category of feature profile writing and took second place in feature story writing.