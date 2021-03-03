Renovation at critical juncture

The courthouse has security issues, especially at entrances, according to Berry.

Also, multiple floors are “not in sync with other floors,” said Berry. “It has accessibility issues. The plan is to align all the floors and renovate the courthouse, but also [we are] building new square footage on what we call the Elliott Building.”

Elliott Building

What’s at stake is what the walls will look like on Main Street at the present site of the Elliott Building, which stands on the south side of the courthouse structure.

“It’s a very promising project,” said Betsy White, vice chairwoman of Abingdon’s Historic Preservation Review Board.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors has hired Taff and Frye Co. to tear down the two-story structure as soon as county officials receive a certificate of appropriateness from the review board.

What will rise in its place is not yet known.

“I don’t think we can go as much as four stories,” Pennington said. “What we’re looking at is three stories, basically. And I think that will gain what we have to have for the amount of space we need for the courthouse.”