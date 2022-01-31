Kegley climbs for water

Wytheville native Calder Kegley is preparing for the hike of a lifetime – a climb up Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and one of the highest in the world. It’s a challenge, yes, but, more importantly, he’s helping bring clean water to people who desperately need it.

Kegley is an official Waterboy, an organization named for one of the most overlooked but integral positions on any athletic team. He is part of the group’s 2022 Conquering Kili Class, made of up former athletes, military combat veterans and clean water advocates with one goal in mind: to provide clean, accessible drinking water to communities in need.

Chris Long, a standout football player at the University of Virginia who played for 11 years in the NFL, founded Waterboys after climbing the mountain in 2013. He wanted to give back to the country that had given him such an unforgettable experience.

So, in 2015, Long launched Waterboys with a goal of building 32 sustainable wells – one for each team in the NFL. Three years later, the group achieved the goal, but continues to help bring water to communities in Africa. Waterboys has funded 105 wells, helping more than 438,000 people gain access to clean water.

Each new Conquering Kili class accepts the challenge to embark for the summit, a walk that represents the miles that many African women journey on a daily basis to fetch water for their families. In all, Kegley will walk 47 miles on Kilimanjaro. He leaves for Tanzania on Feb. 18 and returns March 1.

While training for the climb, each team member works to raise funds that will transform communities through the gift of clean water. Kegley has collected about $18,000 and is only $2,000 shy of his $20,000 goal.

“I’m pretty darn close,” Kegley said. “I’ve been asking people I know and spreading awareness. Water is the most important resource we all don’t think about, especially in the United States.”

Villagers must travel far to find clean water because there is no money for wells.

“Wells in Africa cost a lot more than anywhere else in the world because of how deep you have to go; it averages 600 to 800 feet,” Kegley said.

A 2005 graduate of George Wythe High School, Kegley is the son of Andy and Nan Kegley. Four years later, he earned a degree in forestry from the University of Montana.

Growing up on the family farm, Kegley learned about conservation and sustainability at an early age. His father, a fourth-generation farmer, improved agricultural practices on the family farm by closing the natural watersheds to livestock, and by implementing rotational grazing to ensure the soil would be fertile and healthy for his grass-fed beef without using fertilizers and chemicals. He also instilled in his son a love of the outdoors, hiking and camping.

The lessons Calder Kegley learned have stayed with him. In Charlottesville, where he now lives with his wife, Megan, and their 5-year-old twin sons, he manages three large farms, where he raises grass-fed beef cattle.

The beef is taken to Kegley’s whole butcher shop, JM Stock Provisions, where butchers use every inch of the animal, nose to tail. The butchery assures that there is as little waste as possible and offers as much variety from the animals. The store offers beef, pork, chicken, lamb and duck, along with fine charcuterie like handcrafted sausages, cold cuts, pates and bacon.

Kegley raises the cattle, but leaves the cutting to others.

“I’m definitely not a butcher,” he said. “I’m a farmer, by blood.”

He became interested in becoming a Waterboy after hearing about the group from Long, who also lives in Charlottesville.

Kegley said that the most worrisome aspect of his adventure is not the climb, which is not difficult and is more like a hike, but rather the elevation of more than 19,000 feet. Some of his fellow Waterboys are spending time in the Rocky Mountains and high elevations out West. But such heights aren’t found in Virginia.

“You can’t prepare,” he said. “For me, I’ve been trying to ramp up my cardio, take long bike rides, long hikes and long walks to get my lung capacity built up.”

Kegley is looking forward to every aspect of his trip.

“It’s just the entire program. For me, growing up in Wytheville and going to climb one of the seven summits of the world, it’s was always a dream, and it will have a lasting effect on the people we will visit.”

His Conquering Kili class will provide the resources for two wells that will serve 10,000 people.

“It’s just a trip of a lifetime, all the way around,” he said.

To make a donation to Kegley or learn more about the Waterboys and the Conquering Kili class, visit online at www.waterboys.org.

