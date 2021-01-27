Travis Hackworth secures nomination in GOP primary in 38th District Va. Senate race

Travis Hackworth used an overwhelming win in his home county to secure the GOP nomination to seek the 38th District Virginia Senate seat.
Hackworth, 45, emerged from a six-candidate field in Thursday’s hastily called primary and becomes the favorite in the heavily Republican district in the upcoming March 23 special election.
The winner received 35.2% of nearly 5,500 votes cast at eight polling places across the nine counties and two cities comprising the district. Results were finalized around 2 a.m. Friday following a day marked by heavy voter turnout.
Hackworth said Friday he is “humbled” by the support.
“It’s just amazing,” Hackworth said. “I can’t believe the way our people came out. They said, ‘You’ve only had two weeks to do this campaign,’ but this was 25 years of campaigning, building relationships and friendships. We called the favor in, and they stood up and come out. It was awesome.”
He will face Democrat Laurie Buchwald, a former Radford city councilwoman and nurse practitioner, and Libertarian Party candidate Andrew Rose in the election to succeed Sen. Ben Chafin, who died Jan. 1.
Chad Dotson, a professor at the Appalachian School of Law and former judge in Wise County, finished second with 1,313 votes, or 23.9% of votes cast. Elijah Leonard, a member of the Lebanon Town Council, was a close third with 1,200 votes, or 21.8%.
“This was very unusual. I don’t know the last time we had six candidates vie for one spot. It’s usually two, maybe three,” Hackworth said.
Tazewell County provided the difference, giving Hackworth 982 votes — more than twice as many as any other candidate received there and seven times Dotson’s total. More than 30% of all votes cast districtwide came from Tazewell County.
“I told my team we can pull 1,000 votes here [Tazewell County],” he said.
Hackworth is a longtime member of the county’s Board of Supervisors, serves on a number of boards and commissions and employs about 100 people at various businesses he owns there.
“I’ve got 10 businesses — actually 13 businesses — so we had really good name recognition. We’ve done high-profile projects in all these localities; the faith-based community came out. … I was confident we could get 1,000 votes. We were still down by like 200 votes with Tazewell County out, but I knew that [Tazewell] would be my Fairfax County,” Hackworth said referring to its substantial late-arriving vote total that swung the 2020 presidential election in Virginia.
That offset Dotson’s victories in Wise County/Norton, Dickenson and Pulaski counties plus the city of Radford. Hackworth also bested Dotson in Buchanan County, earning 299 votes to 153, while Leonard got 218.
Tamara Neo, a former Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney, finished second in Tazewell County with 413 votes.
Leonard captured his home county of Russell with 680 votes, more than double the 300 received by Hackworth. Dotson was a distant third there with 118 votes.
Neo received the most votes in Bland County with 83, edging Hackworth who received 77.
Once a Democratic stronghold, the 38th District has voted overwhelmingly Republican in recent presidential, U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races.
Chafin, a Republican who died of complications from COVID-19, was first elected to the Senate in a 2014 special election with nearly 60% of the vote. He was unopposed the following year and was then reelected in 2019 with more than 63% of the vote.