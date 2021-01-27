Travis Hackworth secures nomination in GOP primary in 38th District Va. Senate race

“This was very unusual. I don’t know the last time we had six candidates vie for one spot. It’s usually two, maybe three,” Hackworth said.

Tazewell County provided the difference, giving Hackworth 982 votes — more than twice as many as any other candidate received there and seven times Dotson’s total. More than 30% of all votes cast districtwide came from Tazewell County.

“I told my team we can pull 1,000 votes here [Tazewell County],” he said.

Hackworth is a longtime member of the county’s Board of Supervisors, serves on a number of boards and commissions and employs about 100 people at various businesses he owns there.

“I’ve got 10 businesses — actually 13 businesses — so we had really good name recognition. We’ve done high-profile projects in all these localities; the faith-based community came out. … I was confident we could get 1,000 votes. We were still down by like 200 votes with Tazewell County out, but I knew that [Tazewell] would be my Fairfax County,” Hackworth said referring to its substantial late-arriving vote total that swung the 2020 presidential election in Virginia.