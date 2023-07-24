Accused last week of traveling to Covington to have sex with a minor, a Wytheville man is already awaiting trial on a local misdemeanor sexual battery charge.

James Edward Colley, 55, was arrested in Alleghany County on July 20 and charged with four counts of proposing sex by computer with a minor under 15 years old.

According to an Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office press release, the arrest followed an online investigation involving crimes against children. Additional details weren’t released.

Being held without bond in the Alleghany Regional Jail, Colley has a Sept. 15 preliminary hearing set in Alleghany County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

In May, Edward James Colley, who is James Colley’s same age and appears to have the same date of birth as the Alleghany County suspect, was arrested in Wythe County and charged with sexual battery after a woman with whom he was apparently living took out a warrant against him.

In her criminal complaint, the woman accused Colley of sexually touching her while she was sleeping.

“And I jump up at him both time (sic) yelling at him that he needs to stop this crap,” the woman wrote. “That I don’t want him in any way sexually.”

She ended her complaint with “…No means no!”

His trial date is scheduled for Aug. 3.

Later in May, James Edward Colley was convicted of assault and battery of a family member.

In a criminal complaint, a different woman with whom he was apparently living in August 2021 accused him of pinning her shoulder down with his elbow during an argument in his car.

“I showed him the bruise on my left shoulder, my right breast and a small one under my right arm,” the woman wrote. “He kissed the shoulder and said I’m sorry the kiss will make it better.”

Colley was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to have no contact with the woman.

According to court records, he doesn’t have any other prior criminal record.