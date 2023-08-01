A man who has long been associated with Hungry Mother State Park is returning to lead its operations and staff.

Kevin McDonald, who is no stranger to Marion and Smyth County, has been tapped to serve as the park’s new manager. He steps into the position that was vacated when Andrew Philpot was promoted to the southern district region manager within the Virginia State Parks system.

The native of Haslett, Michigan, McDonald first came to Hungry Mother when he was a student at Central Michigan University (CMU). Majoring in outdoor recreation with a minor in leadership, McDonald interned at the Marion state park.

After earning his degree, McDonald returned to the area and held positions with the Virginia State Police and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Then, he returned to Hungry Mother, working as an officer and chief ranger of operations. Then, McDonald served as assistant park manager at Shenandoah River before returning to Hungry Mother as the assistant park manager of visitor and event services.

In a news release, McDonald said, “I am beyond excited to continue my park journey at the place that has always felt like home, Hungry Mother State Park. I am grateful to my fellow rangers who helped me get to this point and to my wife and two daughters for being supportive throughout my career.”

As park manager, McDonald is responsible for daily operations, managing all staff, budgets, community engagement and directing the park’s many programs.

“We are delighted to have Kevin in the role of park manager at Hungry Mother. His enthusiasm for state parks and Hungry Mother, in particular, is evident in his work on behalf of the park,” said Southwest Region Manager Sharon Buchanan.

Glenn Moorer, president of the Friends of Hungry Mother, recently expressed great enthusiasm for McDonald stepping into the manager position. He expressed the belief that McDonald would only be a great asset to the community.

McDonald has long taken part in community activities.

During a special first-responder event for Santa’s Elves in 2019, McDonald reflected, “When you’ve got a kid of your own, you want to help others.”

In 2014, he was on a winning spell bee team working to raise funds for local literacy efforts.