Fort Chiswell library gets boost

“Joe has done a lot for each one of us as a mentor, as a friend and as a colleague. A lot of people wanted to both honor him and show how much he has meant to them,” Gardner said. “The foundations hope to further help this project and continue to honor Mr. Hale with an additional $40,000 from individual IIBEC members, friends of Hale and corporate donations.”

Even with the donations, the Friends of the Library still has a lot of money to raise; Stroupe estimates that the group needs about $100,000 just to get started.

“With $100,000 we can make the deal for the building and start making payments on what we need,” he said, adding that the bank has given them to the end of the year to make a down payment on the property.

“We will get a loan for the rest of it,” he said.

However, to get everything up and running, it will cost about $1 million, Stroupe said, adding that once the Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library is classified as a nonprofit, the group can start applying for grants.

Until the group is recognized as a nonprofit, HOPE Inc. is acting as its fiscal agent. To donate, visit online at www.wythehope.org and hit the orange “Donate Now” link on the top right hand of the page. There is a drop-down box to click for Friends of the Fort Chiswell Library.