SVCHS to offer drive-thru testing at multiple sites this week

SALTVILLE, Va. — Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems is offering appointments to community members for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at their four community health centers.
Appointments are available at:
• Southwest Virginia Community Health Systems Administration Building (13191 Glenbrook Ave., Meadowview, VA 24361): Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Saltville Medical Center (308 W. Main St., Saltville, VA 24370): Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m.
• Twin City Medical Center (2195 Euclid Ave., Suite 6, Bristol, VA 24201): Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m.
• Tazewell Community Health Center (386 Ben Bolt Ave., Tazewell, VA 24651): Thursday, Sept. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m.
This is to test for current virus infection and is not antibody testing. Testing is not available on a walk-in basis. Insurance information will be collected at the time of the appointment scheduling, and insurance will be billed for the test. Rapid and PCR tests are available. For patients who do not have insurance, financial assistance is available to cover the cost of testing. There are a limited number of appointments available each day and will be offered on a first-call, first-serve basis. Depending on demand, SVCHS may expand the testing available at future events.
Patients with appointments must travel in their personal vehicles to their appointments, Testing is done without patients leaving their vehicles. Testing results are available in two to three days unless a rapid test is performed.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 276-496-4492.
