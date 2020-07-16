Until further notice, the Town of Marion has closed public access to municipal buildings due to increasing COVID exposure to the public and staff, effective Friday, July 17.
Town manager Bill Rush announced today that citizens are asked to schedule appointments to meet with town staff. "As we continue to do our best to serve our community, this is in the best interest for all of us," said Rush. "We will always provide exceptional service, and do all we can to keep everyone safe and healthy. Closing access to our buildings will allow us to do both."
For those with appointments, masks are required.
Bills can continue to be paid online through the website at marionva.org or at the dropboxes outside Town Hall at 138 West Main Street.
