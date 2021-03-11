Washington County library waives all late fees

Starting in February, Washington County Public Library has eliminated overdue fines for materials that are returned after their due date.

“We believe in providing equal access to knowledge and information for all. This means actively working to eliminate barriers to access and to encourage communitywide use of the library’s vital materials, resources and services.”

The American Library Association reports a growing number of libraries are making the decision to remove these fines and WCPL is proud to be one of the first public libraries to do so in our region. Going late-fee-free is one more way WCPL is removing barriers and increasing access to our collections and services. The library encourages patrons to return books in a responsible and timely fashion to the library so others may enjoy our shared resources.

The library is also waiving existing late fines from all library accounts and giving everyone a fresh start. Anyone who still has long overdue library materials at home is encouraged to return them to any library location, and all fines will be waived.

Library patrons are still responsible for fees associated with the replacement of misplaced or damaged books and materials they checkout. Additionally, patrons can return lost items to remove replacement fees from their accounts.