Wythe man facing child porn charges

A Wythe County man is being held without bond on five counts of possessing child pornography.

Police arrested 35-year-old Christopher Daniel Leonard on Aug. 18 after executing a search warrant at his Timber Road residence in Barren Springs.

According to Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Anthony Cline, officers found child pornography on several devices during the search. The search warrants in the investigation were sealed.

Cline said the investigation is ongoing and more charges against Leonard are pending.

Arraigned on Aug. 20 and given a court-appointed attorney, Leonard is being held without bond on the felony charges.

He’s unemployed, having most recently worked at Korona Candle in Dublin, according to court records. Cline said Leonard was a former corrections officer at the New River Valley Regional Jail in Dublin. He’s being held in a Washington County jail while awaiting trial.

According to Wythe County Circuit Court records, Leonard pleaded guilty last October to possessing methamphetamine and was placed in a first-offender program.