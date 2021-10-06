WPD investigating shots fired overnight

The Wytheville Police Department is investigating gunshots fired early this morning near West Ridge Street and 26th Street.

According to a WPD press release, officers were dispatched to 1395 West Ridge Street about 12:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the person who called 911 regarding the incident. The caller told officers that she heard a vehicle drive by her residence, then heard gunshots, the release said.

One resident in the area said seven shots were fired.

At the scene, a detective and officers collected evidence.

The release said a light colored, four-door pickup may have been involved in the incident.

No injuries or damage to property was reported.

If anyone has information on the incident, contact Detective Darren Umberger, Wytheville Police Department at (276)223-3310, or email darrenu@wytheville.org