Marion police welcome new officers

Pennington was of similar mind. The 26-year-old father of two was discharged on Dec. 14 from the U.S. Army, where he served as an infantryman and later as a paralegal with the Army’s JAG Corps. A 2013 graduate of Chilhowie High School, Pennington spent eight years in the military, during which time he was deployed to Afghanistan from 2014 to 2015.

“I just felt law enforcement would be a great transition point for me, and it’s just something that I wanted to do,” Pennington said. “As I’ve grown and matured, I’ve realized it’s probably one of the best positions to help and serve the community that I grew up in and that I want my kids to grow up in as well.”

Both Lt. Hamm and MPD Chief John Clair said the two new officers “distinguished themselves during the hiring process and we have no doubt they will be excellent additions to our team.”

“They both demonstrate good people skills, both show great professionalism and maturity” Hamm later added. “We are excited to see them starting their career in law enforcement with us at the Marion Police Department.”