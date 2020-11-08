Corrections unit donates to Tazeewell County DSS

Pocahontas, Va. – Inmates at Pocahontas State Correctional Center gave a helping hand to the community in September.
As part of the Dare to Care project, a specialized living unit donated four totes of non perishable food items to the county’s department of social services. This community service idea was originally proposed by inmates of the Shared Allied Management (SAM) Unit, which is designed to house inmates categorized as vulnerable and/or who have mental health or medical diagnoses requiring more intensive programming and supervision.
Brandon Smith, manager of the unit for the Department of Corrections said the program was a response to the Covid pandemic. “The collaborative project titled the Dare to Care Project was then established in an effort to assist our surrounding communities and individuals facing substantial need due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Units within the social services department that these goods will benefit include Child Protective Services (CPS), Adult Protective Services (APS), victims of domestic abuse and families in need,’ a letter from Smith said.
Each week during the month of September offenders wishing to participate would communicate with staff the number of and type of item(s) they would like to donate. These items were then handled solely by staff in the unit to ensure appropriate sanitation measures were adhered to. Goods such as ramen noodles, crackers, cookies, chips, soft drinks, peanut butter, and other non-perishables were collected for donation.
Smith and other members of the SAM Team delivered the items to Director David Taylor and CPS Family Services Supervisor Edwina Crawford with the Department of Social Services.
The SAM Team has plans to continue implementing this community service project within the SAM Unit, which resumed in the month of November. The team is dedicated to providing unique opportunities that support recovery and foster positive change in this diverse group of individuals by instilling a sense of responsibility through inspiring and reinforcing good behaviors and healthy practices.
