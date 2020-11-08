Corrections unit donates to Tazeewell County DSS

Smith and other members of the SAM Team delivered the items to Director David Taylor and CPS Family Services Supervisor Edwina Crawford with the Department of Social Services.

The SAM Team has plans to continue implementing this community service project within the SAM Unit, which resumed in the month of November. The team is dedicated to providing unique opportunities that support recovery and foster positive change in this diverse group of individuals by instilling a sense of responsibility through inspiring and reinforcing good behaviors and healthy practices.

Pocahontas, Va. – Inmates at Pocahontas State Correctional Center gave a helping hand to the community in September.

As part of the Dare to Care project, a specialized living unit donated four totes of non perishable food items to the county’s department of social services. This community service idea was originally proposed by inmates of the Shared Allied Management (SAM) Unit, which is designed to house inmates categorized as vulnerable and/or who have mental health or medical diagnoses requiring more intensive programming and supervision.