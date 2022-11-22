 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warner, Kaine announce $5M in broadband funding

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced nearly $5 million in funding to expand broadband in Virginia.

Awarded to Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, this first phase of funding will allow Virginia to develop plans for deploying funding made available under the bipartisan infrastructure law to expand access to high-speed internet.

 “Last year, we passed  once-in-a-generation funding for infrastructure projects across the country, and we’ve heard from communities across the Commonwealth about the difference these resources will make, from fixing unsafe bridges to modernizing our local airports,” the Senators said. “But in the 21st century, infrastructure doesn’t stop at roads and bridges—it must include access to broadband. That’s why we fought to make sure the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would also help close the digital divide in Virginia and provide access to affordable, reliable broadband to every corner of the Commonwealth.”

Specifically, the grant will support planning and pre-deployment activities in the Commonwealth including providing technical assistance to sub grantees and further developing plans to build broadband capacity in rural and underserved areas.

