Rural Retreat teen sentenced for possessing child porn

A Rural Retreat teenager will spend more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty on Monday to possessing child pornography.
Indicted July 20 on 50 felony counts, 16-year-old Kristopher Daniel Judd pleaded guilty to all the charges during a Wythe County Circuit Court hearing.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, Judd was charged after the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office helped the FBI execute a federal search warrant last October in Wythe County.
Jones said police seized several electronic storage devices during the search, including Judd’s cell phone, which contained more than 50 sexually explicit videos and images of individuals under age 18 and “much younger than the defendant.”
As part of an agreement with the commonwealth, Judd pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and 49 counts of possessing child pornography – second or subsequent offense.
He was sentenced to serve 15 years in prison and will be on supervised probation for 10 years after his release. Judd will serve part of his sentence in a juvenile detention center until he turns 18.
While on probation, he will have to complete any required counseling and can have no direct unsupervised contact with minors. Judd will also waive his Fourth Amendment protections, which means police can search him and his electronic devices and social media accounts at any time without a warrant.
In addition, he must register as a sex offender.
Jones said he made the call to prosecute Judd as an adult because “the seriousness of the offenses demanded that he be treated as an adult in my view.”