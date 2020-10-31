Project Jonah continues to advance

Tazewell, Va. – It took the approval of three different boards of supervisors but Project Jonah will get $3 million from the Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority.

Pure Salmon, LLC asked the regional industrial development group for the money to help with startup costs. Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan County will each ante up a $million in the form of a loan once the company has 100 employees.

The agreement actually calls for multiple aquaculture companies throughout the region for the growth, harvest and processing of several species of fish. Russell and Tazewell County will split the first 10 percent of the tax revenues equally.

The three counties will each get 30 percent of the remaining revenue. The factory will be a 20,000 ton, whole fish equivalent per year Atlantic Salmon facility. It will include hatchery, growing, processing and rendering facility with an education center.

Buchanan County’s board of supervisors approved the agreement Oct. 27 and Tazewell and Russell’s boards followed suit Oct. 28. The three counties will share the tax revenue produced by the $228 million facility that will be constructed on the Tazewell, Russell County line near the community college.