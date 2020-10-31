Project Jonah continues to advance

Tazewell, Va. – It took the approval of three different boards of supervisors but Project Jonah will get $3 million from the Cumberland Industrial Facilities Authority.
Pure Salmon, LLC asked the regional industrial development group for the money to help with startup costs. Tazewell, Russell and Buchanan County will each ante up a $million in the form of a loan once the company has 100 employees.
The agreement actually calls for multiple aquaculture companies throughout the region for the growth, harvest and processing of several species of fish. Russell and Tazewell County will split the first 10 percent of the tax revenues equally.
The three counties will each get 30 percent of the remaining revenue. The factory will be a 20,000 ton, whole fish equivalent per year Atlantic Salmon facility. It will include hatchery, growing, processing and rendering facility with an education center.
Buchanan County’s board of supervisors approved the agreement Oct. 27 and Tazewell and Russell’s boards followed suit Oct. 28. The three counties will share the tax revenue produced by the $228 million facility that will be constructed on the Tazewell, Russell County line near the community college.
Preliminary engineering work has already begun on the project. The company will be given five years before they have to start paying the money back. Interest will be calculated from the date the money is distributed.
The company plans to construct the world’s largest land based salmon farm on the 125 acres it owns on the border of Tazewell and Russell Counties. The company anticipates creating over 200 jobs when it reaches full production.
The company has private funds committed for $198 million to assist with building the company and getting it up and running. The project has been on the drawing board since 2013 and was originally planned for a site on the western end of Richlands.
They will produce 90 percent filets and 10 percent smoked filets. They will render byproducts into fish oil and fish meal.
Preliminary work has already begun and construction to take 21 months. The hatchery is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. The first harvest should take place in the third quarter of 2023.
The company is expected to employ 218 people ranging from executives to line staff. They are expected to reach full production in 2024 and to start generating taxable revenue in 2023.
