Board of Supervisors to seek funding for courthouse renovation
Board of Supervisors to seek funding for courthouse renovation

ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Board of Supervisors made a move toward renovating the county courthouse at its Tuesday meeting last week.

The board approved an agreement for the Virginia Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act of 2002, as amended, to approve the courthouse as a qualifying project to secure funding, said county attorney Lucy Phillips.

In other business on Tuesday, the board:

» Expressed support, on a motion by Supervisor Mike Rush, to abandon a portion of Blossom Road — while also adding a new bypass — in the construction of a recreational business that will include a tubing concession in Damascus.

Rush called business owner Belle Avery “generous” in how she plans to “spend $30,000 to $40,000 to build a road” that will serve residents after the portion of Blossom Road is closed.

» Approved plans to build a parking area at a fire and rescue station under construction at Green Cove.

» Discussed how to pay for emergency calls in the Friendship community by fire and rescue personnel based in Chilhowie in Smyth County, Virginia.

County Administrator Jason Berry suggested the county try to make an agreement in which Washington County would pay for services per call. No other official actions were taken.

