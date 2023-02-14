Linda Rosenbaum, a special education teacher at George Wythe High School and current president of the Wythe County Education Association, sought clarity on the state aid calculation error during last week’s School Board member

“Teacher want to know how Wythe County is handling the state government mix-up,” she said.

The Virginia Department of Education had made an error in calculating basic state aid for public schools earlier in the session. According to the Richmond Times Dispatch, the online tool divisions use to estimate state aid did not reflect changes to the state budget brought about by the elimination of the grocery tax on Jan. 1.

The VDOE notified school divisions at the end of January that they could expect $201 million less funding, including $58 million less for the current school year.

Superintendent Wesley Poole, assured Rosenbaum that everything would be covered.

“They have added the grocery tax money back in for this year,” he said. “We might not have it for next year, but there should be other money added to fix the gap.”

In general, Poole sounded positive about budget issues.

“Our enrollment is up, and that means more money from the state,” he said.

He also noted that the budgets proposed by both the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates have more money for education than the original budget proposed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Of course, nothing is certain until we see the crossover budget from the House and Senate,” Poole added.

Crossover was on Feb. 7, with both houses working their way through the others’ legislation.

Poole said central office staff is working on the Wythe County school budget for fiscal year 2024. It will include funds for the addition of two elementary computer science teachers, two special education teachers, early child development teachers and two new buses.

The FY24 budget will also include money for infrastructure needs, like the construction of the new middle school at the George Wythe campus, a new roof at Fort Chiswell Middle School and replacing the lights at George Wythe’s football field.

The budget will also include a 7 percent pay hike for all employees.

Poole noted that there would also be an additional $2,000 pay increase – and the addition of one step – for custodians, secretaries and paraprofessionals.

Poole pointed out that any salary increases touted by the state only cover Standards of Quality funded positions.

“That means several positions go unfunded by the state. I want everyone to know that this board and the Board of Supervisors do a lot to keep the raises for all jobs up to the same level,” he said

Board member Lee Johnson asked about raising salaries for school nurses.

“Our nurses won’t stay if we don’t pay them,” she said. “It takes a special person to do that job. They are like triage nurses – they see a little bit of everything.”

To highlight that point, School Health Coordinator Gretchen Robinson gave a presentation on the work school nurses have been doing since the pandemic.

“Schools are key access points for health services for many of our students,” she said, adding that when school moved to virtual learning, many children did not get what they needed, “and we are still playing catch up.”

Robinson presented shocking statistics. She pointed out that since the 1960s, chronic diseases have increased 400 percent in the United States, and currently 40 percent of school age children and teens have a chronic condition.

Robinson said school nurses in Wythe County monitor lots of chronic illness, including diabetes, asthma and seizure disorders.

“School nurses lack the time and resources to adequately assist students,” she said.

She also noted that school nurses are an aging work force and are paid much less than their counterparts who work in the community. As a result, there is a looming nursing shortage on the horizon.

Robinson said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends one full time nurse in each school building. The state of Virginia does not mandate this. Currently, Wythe County does not have a nurse in every school building and has two open nursing positions.

In other issues, Poole formally announced that the school board would eventually rename the schools in town.

He said the names for the buildings will be connected to the property they are on.

For example, the new middle school will keep the name Scott Memorial for the short term, to keep the name alive. Once all construction is complete and schools are moved around, the middle school on the George Wythe campus will be renamed George Wythe Middle School. Poole said building on 7th Street will eventually house the elementary school and will be renamed Scott Memorial Elementary.

“At the end of the day, we want to preserve the history with each property and keep names in place.”

Poole’s formal announcement of the renaming marked the start of a one month public comment period on the naming. There will be two public hearings on the issue with details to be determined.

During public comment, Glena Crockett-Eans said it was important to preserve the history and heritage of the property and to name the building the Richard Henry Scott Jr. School after the African-American educator.

Also during public comment, Mark Boenke and Lorie Wyatt spoke about their concerns regarding the future of the Southwest Virginia Governor’s School.

Boenke asked the board to “empower and support our SWVGS rep to vote for in-person instruction, five days a week, at a central location.”

Wyatt stressed the importance of the unique learning community at the governor’s school and warned that a two-site model would ruin that community.

The school board plans to meet Feb. 23 with the Board of Supervisions. The next regularly scheduled board meeting is March 9 at 6 p.m. at Rural Retreat High School.