Chautauqua kicks off Wednesday evening

The Chautauqua Festival returns this week with fewer days, but with just as much fun, food and music as always. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was cancelled last year. The Wythe Arts Council, which hosts the event, could not raise funds last year because of the virus, but was determined to bring the festival back this year.
“We’re excited to have people join us for this year’s Chautauqua Festival,” said Jason Manley, chairman of the Wythe Arts Council Board of Directors. “In addition to great musical entertainment spread across the four days of this year’s festival, there are workshops and activities for young and old alike, hot air balloons to see take flight, the Chautauqua Bazaar, the beautiful Flower and Table Show, artists in the park and more.”
New this year is an en plein air art demonstration. Each day, festival-goers can watch local artists create paintings outdoors.
Here’s a brief look at some of the Chautauqua happenings. For more information, visit the Wythe Arts Facebook page or website.
The fun kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the Chautauqua Parade on Main Street.
On Thursday, there is a bevy of activities in the area of Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Artist of the Day and local potter Laura Abbey will demonstrate her art. Also during that time slot, children can enjoy “All God’s Creatures,” an exotic petting zoo. There’s also a story walk; chalk art and the chance to meet a park ranger. In addition, there’s the craft of the day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Butterfly the Clown from noon to 3 p.m. Octagon Mansion History Museum, 858 W. Main St., will give tours during the festival for $5. Flower Show and Table Show entries will be taken until 7 p.m. in Hatcher Hall of the Wytheville Presbyterian Church.
Beach Music is the theme of the night with performances by the Beach Night Band at 6:30 p.m. and The Entertainers at 8:30 p.m. Both performances are on the main stage in the park.
On Friday, the Artist of the Day is local historian and writer John Johnson, who will be signing his newly released book, “A Death Mob Gathered,” about the 1926 lynching of Raymond Byrd. Butterfly the Clown returns along with other children’s activities, including a theatre workshop for kids taught by George Bailey of the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre. The Flower Show and Table Show are open in Hatcher Hall until 7 p.m.
Loose Strings Band will entertain with bluegrass music at 5 p.m. on the Main Stage, followed by local musician Jim Lloyd and Friends at 6:30 p.m.
Also on Friday the popular Balloon Glow returns at 5:30 p.m. at Wytheville Community College. Balloons will take off at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, return Saturday evening and leave again at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Weather permitting, participants for the weekend's Balloon Rally flights will inflate their balloons to glow in the twilight. Spectators are welcome to meet the pilots and talk about balloon flight.
On Saturday, the popular Chautauqua Bazaar opens at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Sunday from noon until 6 p.m. in the upper level of the Fourth Street Civic Center. The Artist of the Day is Robby Suthers. There’s also a lavender sachet workshop for $7 at 10 a.m. at Wytheville Presbyterian Church. Laurel Creek Pottery will host pottery workshops for adults and kids, the Octagon Mansion History Museum tours continue and there’s a Miss Chautauqua Training Camp at 1 p.m. in the park shelter.
Local band P-Flunk performs on the main stage at 5 p.m., followed by Whiskey River (southern classic rock) at 6:30 p.m. and festival headliner Tony Jackson at 8:30 p.m.
A Virginia native, Jackson has an emotionally-charged and engaging voice that is often compared to country music traditionalist Randy Travis.
His single and video, “The Grand Tour,” ignited more than 10 million Facebook views in three weeks. Rolling Stone magazine cited Jackson’s “Country Road” as one of its 10 “Best Country and Americana Songs to Hear Now,” saying that Jackson’s voice packs a big punch. To date, he’s garnered more than 60 million views on Facebook and YouTube plus nearly 4 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music, as his star continues to rise with every release. Jackson’s impressive string of radio chart hits include: “The Grand Tour,” “Old Porch Swing,” Nashville Cats,” Drink by Drink” and “Country Road.”
Jackson has been invited to perform multiple times on the Grand Ole’ Opry, RFD TV’s Larry’s Country Diner, TBN TV’s Huckabee and has appeared on NBC, CMT and USA Network’s Real Country and CMA Fest.
His second album is slated for release this year.
On Sunday, Chautauqua wraps up with the final hot air balloon flight at 6:30 a.m., followed by the Chautauqua Bazaar from noon to 6 p.m., Artist of the Day Andrea Poole, Butterfly the Clown from noon to 2 p.m., Painting with Bubbles at 1 p.m. and handprint canvas art at 2 p.m. Other activities include a performance by Valley Grass bluegrass at 3 p.m., Carrington Kay at 4:30 p.m. and the last event of the festival, a gospel sing by cast members from the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre.
Food is always a big draw at the festival. Food this year includes gyros, Chinese food by Peking, Pizza Hut, sno-cones by The Sugar Shack, ice cream, funnel cakes, lemonade and more.
The Chautauqua office is located in the Haller House at 195 E. Washington Street at the far end of the park. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. During the festival, the office will be at the park’s gazebo, where you can get information and register for workshops and events. Festival-goers can also purchase memorabilia like t-shirts, hats, hoodies, house flags and garden flags. Also at the gazebo, you can get information and register for the Chautauqua 5K and Kids Fun Run, which will be on Sept. 25.
“I hope our friends and neighbors will enjoy the opportunity to get out and enjoy the festival, which wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our community sponsors and the countless hours devoted to Chautauqua by scores of volunteers,” Manley said.
For information on Chautauqua, see the special section in today’s issue (July 28) of the Wytheville Enterprise, visit www.wythe-arts.org or pick up a program at various locations around town, including the Wytheville Enterprise office at 150 W. Main St.
Now in its 37th year, The Chautauqua Festival is presented by the Wythe Arts Council. The council is made up of board members and volunteers who raise money and donate their time to organize the festival and make it a success each year. Local businesses and patrons sponsor Chautauqua. For information on becoming a member of the Wythe Arts Council, you can send a message via the group’s Facebook page or inquire at the gazebo during the festival.
For more information on Chautauqua, visit the Wythe Arts Council Facebook page or its website at www.wythe-arts.org There is also a Facebook page for the Chautauqua Art and Photography Show and the Chautauqua Balloon Festival.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com