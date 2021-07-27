Chautauqua kicks off Wednesday evening

The Chautauqua Festival returns this week with fewer days, but with just as much fun, food and music as always. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was cancelled last year. The Wythe Arts Council, which hosts the event, could not raise funds last year because of the virus, but was determined to bring the festival back this year.

“We’re excited to have people join us for this year’s Chautauqua Festival,” said Jason Manley, chairman of the Wythe Arts Council Board of Directors. “In addition to great musical entertainment spread across the four days of this year’s festival, there are workshops and activities for young and old alike, hot air balloons to see take flight, the Chautauqua Bazaar, the beautiful Flower and Table Show, artists in the park and more.”

New this year is an en plein air art demonstration. Each day, festival-goers can watch local artists create paintings outdoors.

Here’s a brief look at some of the Chautauqua happenings. For more information, visit the Wythe Arts Facebook page or website.

The fun kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with the Chautauqua Parade on Main Street.