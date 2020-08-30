Funding renewed for Tazewell County anti drug program

Tazewell, Va. – A Tazewell County Drug Abuse prevention program has received federal funding for another year.
Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office announced Aug. 28 that Substance Abuse Task Force in Rural Appalachia, (SATIRA) received $125,000 from the Centers for Disease Control. Sharon Kitts, who directs the program, said the funds cover a big portion of the program’s budget and have for several years.
She said the CDC took over administering the program from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, (SAMSHA) this year. The money is an infrastructure grant that helps pay for the drug testing of athletes in county schools, anti- drug speakers and other programs and also helps with salaries.
“Substance abuse has inflicted tremendous devastation on our families, friends, and neighborhoods. Stopping it must begin in our communities. SATIRA takes up this task in Tazewell County, and the award of $125,000 from the CDC will help it continue important work,” Griffith said.
The funding is part of the federal Drug Free Communities Program. SATIRA’s work in the schools has been limited by the Coronavirus but they have put up billboards and are distributing literature.
Kitts said the task force will have a Zoom meeting later this month to discuss activities for this school year. The program is working with the sheriff’s office on a drug take back program that will assist people with disposing of unused and expired prescriptions.
That event will be Sept. 12 at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds in conjunction the Soil and Water Conservation District’s hazardous waste disposal program. SATIRA works with the school system and the community in drug prevention and other programs.
They have a presence at most community events in addition to working in the schools.
