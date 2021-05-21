 Skip to main content
Wytheville Food City opens Wednesday
Wytheville Food City opens Wednesday

Wytheville Food City

Wytheville's Food City opens Wednesday.

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the highly anticipated May 26 opening of the new Food City on West Lee Highway in Wytheville. The 44,400+ sq. ft. supermarket marks the retailer’s first Food City supermarket in Wytheville. The store opens at 8 a.m.

“While our company operated a Super Dollar Food Center in Wytheville for several years, we’re excited to have the opportunity to open a new state-of-the-art Food City in Wytheville,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said in a company press release. “Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible price.”

The location includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large 40+ café seating area, pizza oven, and fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections.

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items.

The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.

Rapid checkout service is provided by five check-out lanes and eight self-checkouts. For added convenience, the store includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a private consultation room, Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center, GoCart curbside pick-up and DoorDash online meal delivery service.

Several award-winning energy saving concepts are also be included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.

“Our customers are going to enjoy the expanded variety/selection, combined with some exciting new conveniences and services,” Smith said.

Food City announced plans to build a store in Wytheville in the fall of 2019. Construction began a year later, in September 2020. To make room for the grocery store, the company demolished the Super Dollar/Dollar General building, and purchased and demolished three homes that were located behind the store.

