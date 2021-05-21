Wytheville Food City opens Wednesday

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the highly anticipated May 26 opening of the new Food City on West Lee Highway in Wytheville. The 44,400+ sq. ft. supermarket marks the retailer’s first Food City supermarket in Wytheville. The store opens at 8 a.m.

“While our company operated a Super Dollar Food Center in Wytheville for several years, we’re excited to have the opportunity to open a new state-of-the-art Food City in Wytheville,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said in a company press release. “Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible price.”

The location includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large 40+ café seating area, pizza oven, and fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections.

Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items.

