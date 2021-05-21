Wytheville Food City opens Wednesday

Shelves are stocked in preparation for the highly anticipated May 26 opening of the new Food City on West Lee Highway in Wytheville. The 44,400+ sq. ft. supermarket marks the retailer’s first Food City supermarket in Wytheville. The store opens at 8 a.m.
“While our company operated a Super Dollar Food Center in Wytheville for several years, we’re excited to have the opportunity to open a new state-of-the-art Food City in Wytheville,” Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer, said in a company press release. “Our customers can expect to find exceptional customer service and top-quality products at the lowest possible price.”
The location includes an in-store bakery and deli offering fresh baked goods, deli meats, cheeses, hot foods, a large 40+ café seating area, pizza oven, and fresh food bar offering a variety of soup, salad, and fruit selections.
Full-service meat and seafood departments offer pre-marinated and seasoned oven ready products, plus a complete selection of top-quality meats, including Certified Angus Beef and fresh sushi. In-house meat cutters are available to hand cut steaks and fresh meat to order. Expanded grocery and produce departments offer a complete selection of gourmet, international and specialty items.
The Food City Floral Boutique is staffed with a designer seven days per week, offering a full assortment of fresh-cut floral arrangements, bouquets, gift items and more.
Rapid checkout service is provided by five check-out lanes and eight self-checkouts. For added convenience, the store includes a Food City Pharmacy, equipped with a private consultation room, Food City Gas n’ Go fuel center, GoCart curbside pick-up and DoorDash online meal delivery service.
Several award-winning energy saving concepts are also be included, ranging from energy efficient glass cooler doors, parking lot lights and refrigeration systems to motion sensors and 100% LED lighting, as well as an open rafter ceiling design.
“Our customers are going to enjoy the expanded variety/selection, combined with some exciting new conveniences and services,” Smith said.
Food City announced plans to build a store in Wytheville in the fall of 2019. Construction began a year later, in September 2020. To make room for the grocery store, the company demolished the Super Dollar/Dollar General building, and purchased and demolished three homes that were located behind the store.