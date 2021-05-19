Wandering Around Washington: Video series shows off tourism, business opportunities in county

When you live in one of the most beautiful counties in Virginia, well, then you should expect folks to come see what you’ve got to share.

That’s what Tonya Triplett is promoting as the town of Abingdon’s director of economic development and tourism.

You can expect the same from Audrey Wells, who fills in for economic development these days in Washington County.

I’ve spoken to both this past week on their ongoing plans to make Abingdon and Washington County a great place to visit or do business.

Wells, for one, has been instrumental in helping launch a series of nine videos that showcases all that’s great in the county — especially when trying to lure people to put their stakes in the ground and build a business here.

A bit of those videos — filmed in 2020 with federal CARES Act funding — showed up with a preview at a recent meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

Now, the rest are set to be shown at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon on Thursday at 4 p.m., just to give folks a taste of what’s there to promote, Wells said Monday.