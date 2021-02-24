Wandering Around Washington: Could town council help put on a prom?

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council might be entering prom planning this spring.

It’s an unusual subject, for sure, for a town council.

And council member Amanda Pillion knew it when she brought it up at the Feb. 16 meeting of the town council in Abingdon.

Right now, it’s not certain whether a prom will be held at Abingdon High School in May due to coronavirus concerns.

“As a parent of a high school senior, things are very frustrating right now,” Pillion said.

“Who knows if they’ll get prom, graduation, any of those things this coming year?” Pillion asked.

Several parents have asked Pillion if the town could help put on a prom if the Washington County Public School system does not allow one to be held at Abingdon High School, she said.

Could this be done outside?

Maybe, Pillion said, as she pointed out how the Town of Tazewell in nearby Tazewell County, Virginia, put on a prom by shutting down Main Street last May.

Pillion made mention of this to “plant the seed” for prom planning.