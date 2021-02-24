Wandering Around Washington: Could town council help put on a prom?

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon Town Council might be entering prom planning this spring.
It’s an unusual subject, for sure, for a town council.
And council member Amanda Pillion knew it when she brought it up at the Feb. 16 meeting of the town council in Abingdon.
Right now, it’s not certain whether a prom will be held at Abingdon High School in May due to coronavirus concerns.
“As a parent of a high school senior, things are very frustrating right now,” Pillion said.
“Who knows if they’ll get prom, graduation, any of those things this coming year?” Pillion asked.
Several parents have asked Pillion if the town could help put on a prom if the Washington County Public School system does not allow one to be held at Abingdon High School, she said.
Could this be done outside?
Maybe, Pillion said, as she pointed out how the Town of Tazewell in nearby Tazewell County, Virginia, put on a prom by shutting down Main Street last May.
Pillion made mention of this to “plant the seed” for prom planning.
And she has found several parents have said they would be willing to donate money or time to help the event.
Perhaps the town could hold it on Main Street, she suggested.
It could be held at a park or the property of the Coomes Recreation Center, suggested Town Manager Jimmy Morani.
“There would be plenty of space,” Pillion said.
“We would have a red carpet,” she added.
Businesses could donate stuff, Pillion suggested.
“I have parents who are excellent party planners, event planners,” Pillion said.
“I certainly understand the significance of this pandemic,” Pillion said.
But there are things that could be done to “do things that are safe,” Pillion added.
Mayor Derek Webb said, “I think it’s a great idea.”
But, wait — don’t go dress shopping or find your tux just yet.
The town council left this on the floor for now and said they wanted to check with other county schools — and see what else might be planned for prom season.
“I would like to start turning the wheels in everybody’s head,” Pillion said. “And it could be in May that the school is ready to have a prom.”