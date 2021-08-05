Smyth library-centered suit expanded

Former Smyth County Public Library Director Robb Farmer cast a wide net in an amended complaint filed in federal court last week, naming the library, its board of trustees and several current and former employees and individual board members in the lawsuit.
The now 20-page complaint also expands Farmer’s defamation suit to also include civil conspiracy, invasion of privacy, wrongful termination and intentional or reckless infliction of emotional distress.
Among the more prominent players in the complaint’s narrative is current county supervisor and retired SCPL financial officer Judy Wyant and her daughter, Margaret Linford, who now sits on the library’s board of trustees. Linford, along with library employee Byron Johnson, were the only two defendants named in Farmer’s initial complaint.
The suit now asks for $2 million in damages. Those named in the suit are being sued in both their official and individual capacities.
In the amended complaint, Farmer said Wyant, who took her seat on the board of supervisors in 2018, made several Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests for library documents following her December 2019 retirement from the library. One of those documents, he said, was one that Wyant had prepared before her retirement that indicated the library’s operating fund was $70,000 in the red and that the library was in danger of insolvency.
Farmer said after Albano & Associates investigated the issue, the accounting firm determined that Wyant had incorrectly applied around $89,000 to a miscellaneous budget line, “making it appear as if SCPL was in the red.”
Farmer said Wyant also published a list of staff salaries on her Facebook page, “implying that SCPL employees were overpaid…” and later “used her political position and wrongfully implied authority over SCPL to secure a private meeting with Albano & Associates concerning library finances without SCPL personnel or administration there to provide further information or clarification.”
Farmer also said reductions in county funding, as well as smaller reductions by the Town of Marion, led to a threat from the Library of Virginia to pull its funding. Simultaneously, he wrote, the board of trustees was one member short after former supervisor and library trustee Rick Blevins cycled off in December 2019, which left the board of trustees with only four of the five members required by Virginia law.
Farmer said Wyant, who was a member of the board of supervisors’ budget committee, refused to address those concerns until he and the board of trustees met with the board of supervisors, but he said Wyant would not schedule a meeting when the board of trustees requested one.
“With county funding unknown, state funding questionable, and town funding inconsistent, developing a FY2021 budget was impossible without further information,” Farmer wrote in the complaint.
A feud between Farmer and the board of supervisors later became public after supervisors published its proposed 2020-21 budget with $0 allocated to the library on June 12, 2020. Supervisors said they made the move because they had not received certain financial documents the county had been requesting.
Farmer later responded in a social media post with links to 27 documents he had sent to the county. During that feud, Farmer said, Wyant and Linford, who by that time had been appointed to the library’s board of trustees but had not yet begun her term, made Facebook posts that Farmer called “incomplete and inaccurate at best.”
The following Tuesday, he said, Linford contacted then library trustee chair Deanie Dimick, calling for Farmer’s immediate dismissal. During that conversation, Farmer claims Linford made false statements against him about his use of the library’s van. Farmer said Linford and Johnson later asked to address the board of trustees during its next meeting that Thursday.
When the board went into closed session, Farmer said he was asked to leave the room while the pair testified and was later placed on a 30-day suspension and given a list of assignments to complete before the trustees' July meeting. At its July meeting, the board of trustees terminated Farmer’s employment in a 4-2 vote.
Farmer said he was not provided with any evidence or details of the testimony made against him during the June meeting, was not allowed to clarify any points or refute any assertions and was given minimal opportunity to respond to the board’s concerns. In his complaint, Farmer notes that Virginia’s closed meeting statute “provides for the inclusion of nonmembers when such persons are deemed necessary or it will reasonably aid the public body, but that may be refuted by evidence of bias or improper conduct.”
In a previous interview with the News & Messenger, Farmer said that while he did not know what was said during the closed session, when he returned to the meeting room, he was asked about his use of the library’s van, some accounting issues and was accused of subjecting the board to “slander actions.”
As a result, Farmer said he was wrongfully terminated.
The amended complaint came after the suit’s two initial defendants, Linford and Johnson, filed a motion to dismiss the case on July 9. In a memorandum filed with the motion, Linford and Johnson argued through their Roanoke-based attorney, Nathan Schnetzler, that Farmer had no legal basis for his claim.
Schnetzler said Farmer failed to identify the statements Linford and Johnson are alleged to have made.
“Under Virginia law,” Schnetzler wrote, “a complaint alleging defamation must 'contain the exact words charged to have been used by the defendants.'”
Further, Schnetzler said Farmer was outside the one-year statute of limitations for a defamation claim and, therefore, was time-barred from filing suit. In the initial complaint, Farmer said Linford and Johnson's actions took place “on and around June 17, 2020.” The ex-library director filed his complaint on June 21, 2021.
In his amended complaint, Farmer said examples of defamatory statements made against him included misrepresentations about his criminal history, and allegations of dissemination of obscene material, misuse of library funds and property and his being hired “for reasons of nepotism.” Farmer is cousin to former Supervisor Blake Frazier, who was on the board of supervisors when Farmer was hired as the library’s director in 2017.
In the amended complaint, Farmer said he learned in 2018 that “unknown entities” were engaging in a disinformation campaign against the library. He said rumors of plans to close the library’s Virginia heritage and genealogy room began to spread and photo copies of an anonymous letter complaining of “inappropriate content from an unnamed book” were sent to local leaders and churches.
Additionally, Farmer claims that Johnson made false statements that Farmer had had improper relationships with female staff members at two of the library’s three locations, and that Linford told the board of supervisors that Farmer was trying to “manipulate the make-up” of the library’s board of trustees.
As to the civil conspiracy count, the complaint says two or more of the defendants conspired together “for the purpose of willfully and maliciously injuring the Plaintiff in his reputation, trade, business or profession as the certified librarian for SCPL. These civil conspiracies sought to hamper Plaintiff’s responsibilities and fiduciary duties in achieving beneficial financial status and good publicity results for SCPL, and the library suffered damage as a result.”
Farmer also claims that his privacy has been invaded, saying that his request to monitor the deletion of his personal electronic information from library technology was denied.
Farmer wrote, “On multiple occasions since that time, actions taken by the library and by individual Defendants have indicated that some access to Plaintiff’s personal social media and other personal electronic messaging accounts remained, most recently in early February 2021, up to and including electronic publication of statements from a personal conversation.”
In addition to the $2 million in damages, Farmer is also asking the federal court to bar those named in the suit from “engaging in further defamatory acts against the Plaintiff.”
He’s also asking the court to bar those named in the suit from closing the Saltville and Chilhowie library branches without the respective town’s consent or without the dissolution of the SCPL as the official Virginia State Library designated public library for the county.
The full amended complaint and the memorandum in support of the motion to dismiss can be viewed below.