Smyth library-centered suit expanded

A feud between Farmer and the board of supervisors later became public after supervisors published its proposed 2020-21 budget with $0 allocated to the library on June 12, 2020. Supervisors said they made the move because they had not received certain financial documents the county had been requesting.

Farmer later responded in a social media post with links to 27 documents he had sent to the county. During that feud, Farmer said, Wyant and Linford, who by that time had been appointed to the library’s board of trustees but had not yet begun her term, made Facebook posts that Farmer called “incomplete and inaccurate at best.”

The following Tuesday, he said, Linford contacted then library trustee chair Deanie Dimick, calling for Farmer’s immediate dismissal. During that conversation, Farmer claims Linford made false statements against him about his use of the library’s van. Farmer said Linford and Johnson later asked to address the board of trustees during its next meeting that Thursday.

When the board went into closed session, Farmer said he was asked to leave the room while the pair testified and was later placed on a 30-day suspension and given a list of assignments to complete before the trustees' July meeting. At its July meeting, the board of trustees terminated Farmer’s employment in a 4-2 vote.