Prayer walk, service, concert in Bristol, Rogersville welcomes all

“This is a way to make a start, to build morale,” said John B. Curtis, co-organizer of the prayer walk. “There is so much bitterness in America. Nothing matters until Jesus matters first. It’s crucial for us to obey God.”

Fans of “American Idol” may recall Colton Dixon. He placed seventh in Season 11 of the popular television program. Contemporary Christian music followers know the Christian rocker best for such No. 1 singles as “You Are” and “Never Gone.”

Dixon’s music, it’s more than just music.

“I’ve seen him standing outside his tour bus after a concert talking with two girls and their father about how they could be saved by Jesus Christ,” Novak, a longtime celebrity evangelist, said. “He said, ‘That’s what it’s all about, man.’”

Newsong established in 1981. Long before Christian rock carved out its firm place in contemporary music society, they forged significant inroads that led to an eventual Grammy nomination and a major crossover single with their smash from 2000, “The Christmas Shoes.”

Newsong, they’re rock-of-ages stars.

“Their desire is to see people come to Christ as their personal Lord and savior,” Novak said. “They’re as genuine as they come.”