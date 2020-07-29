ABINGDON, Va. — I checked in with Katy Brown recently.
And she was bragging about the Barter Theatre moonlighting at the Moonlite Drive-In.
That’s where you’ll find productions of “The Wizard of Oz” on stage and screen, Tuesdays through Sundays, said Brown, 44, the Barter’s producing artistic director.
It’s like watching a movie and musical at the same time.
And it’s definitely needed, Brown said.
Shows cannot be staged in town at the Barter’s two stages, due to coronavirus concerns.
And now, as July blurs into August, that equates to a ticket sales loss of about $2 million since March, according to Brown.
Fortunately, there’s a bit of an intermission in the dire financial constraints of the Barter Theatre.
Fundraising efforts have offset some losses, so that it really only amounts to $1.2 million.
Yeah, only.
Brown knows she’s challenged. Barter Theatre entered this season with a financial dent from last year’s slump in ticket sales.
Fortunately, though, the shows at the Moonlite have been well received, according to Brown, and they are attracting folks who are not regular Barter Theatre attendees.
“We’ve had several people come back more than once,” Brown said.
“During the first week, the weekend, we had a pretty full house out there,” Brown added. “It holds 220 cars. We were really pleased with this week, and our ticket sales went up for the next week.”
Brown wants to see shows staged at the Moonlite, near I-81’s Exit 13, until at least October.
And then?
Who knows?
“It sounds a little bit strange, but it’s really magical,” Brown said. “It’s fireflies and stars, and you can be out there enjoying other people but nowhere close to them. And it’s really exciting — we feel really excited about our safety protocols.”
There’s even been some talk about coming back next summer — coronavirus or not.
“We still are working on what we hope the rest of the year is looking at,” Brown said. “We have to keep an eye on the virus. We have to keep an eye on all things safety on whether we can open the theater.”
