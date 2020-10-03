Price gets five years for his role in money laundering scheme

U.S. District Judge Dana Christenson sentenced Larry Wayne, “LJ” Price to five years in prison and three years probation Oct. 2. Restitution for Price will be determined at a later date. According to the Billings Gazette, Price, 40, embezzled millions from investors in his private business dealings, and at the Signal Peak coal mine helped his boss carry out a scheme of overbilling and fake equipment sales. He's admitted the full scope of his various thefts was closer to $40 million.