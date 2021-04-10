Wandering Around Washington: Reading the tea leaves of Abingdon's upcoming budget

So it’s budget season in Washington County.

And the Board of Supervisors has already lowered our real estate property tax by three cents per $100 of assessed value.

Yeah. But don’t get on a spending spree just yet.

Look at your appraised value letter from a few months back. And you’ll likely see that your property’s assessed value has gone up.

Which means what was once worth $80,000 may now be valued at $90,000.

Or so forth.

And tourism?

Tourism brings in bucks and helps budgets.

It is, yeah, still a big deal in Washington County.

Even in the midst of the pandemic.

We’ve got folks riding out to ride the Virginia Creeper Trail. Fish on South Holston Lake. Catch a Barter Theatre show presented at the Moonlite Theatre.

Even so, we don’t have that big ol’ Hassinger House on the hill as the tourism hubbub for Abingdon anymore.

It’s for sale. Or will be soon.