Wandering Around Washington: Reading the tea leaves of Abingdon's upcoming budget

So it’s budget season in Washington County.
And the Board of Supervisors has already lowered our real estate property tax by three cents per $100 of assessed value.
Yeah. But don’t get on a spending spree just yet.
Look at your appraised value letter from a few months back. And you’ll likely see that your property’s assessed value has gone up.
Which means what was once worth $80,000 may now be valued at $90,000.
Or so forth.
And tourism?
Tourism brings in bucks and helps budgets.
It is, yeah, still a big deal in Washington County.
Even in the midst of the pandemic.
We’ve got folks riding out to ride the Virginia Creeper Trail. Fish on South Holston Lake. Catch a Barter Theatre show presented at the Moonlite Theatre.
Even so, we don’t have that big ol’ Hassinger House on the hill as the tourism hubbub for Abingdon anymore.
It’s for sale. Or will be soon.
And the big story in town these days — well, one of the stories — is whether parking will be available next door at the Veterans Park with that sale.
But I digress.
It’s budget season.
This is the time of year that you plow up your garden space and plant radishes — just before the freezes stop at the end of April.
It’s also the season when town managers like Abingdon’s Jimmy Morani gather with accountants to try to find what’s needed to run the town in the next fiscal year, staring on July 1.
Morani got started talking about the budget — just a little bit — at Monday’s Abingdon Town Council meeting.
But then he stopped. And he said the town’s Steve Trotman would be coming to the Town Council’s mid-month meeting in April to tell us more.
Hint: A strong outlook for tourism will help Abingdon’s budget.
On Monday, Mayor Derek Webb said he was “excited” to see the budget, “because I am a numbers guy.”
Yet Morani said, “We’ve had a lot of difficult decisions.”
What kind of decisions?
That’s not yet known.
So stay tuned.