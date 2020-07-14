The governor didn’t, as many feared, roll Virginia back to Phase II or Phase I; however, he did issue a stark warning to individuals and businesses that aren’t following regulations on masks and social distancing.
“We’re watching … and there are going to be consequences,” Gov. Ralph Northam said during a Tuesday afternoon press conference.
Noting that until there is a vaccination “we are in this for the long haul,” Northam updated the commonwealth on increasing coronavirus case numbers statewide. The governor said that numbers are up but so is testing with Virginia averaging 10,000 tests per day.
The percent of positive tests are inching up but for the most part, Northam said, the numbers are good. Northern Virginia, which has two-thirds of the state’s population, saw percent of positive tests decline to 6.7%. Southwest Virginia had a small uptick in percent of positivity, he said, to 4.8%.Most of the increase in state numbers come from the Tidwater region, which has a 10.1% of positive results and climbing, according to the Democrat.
Though the state isn’t seeing spikes like in Florida and Texas, Northam said he is taking action to ensure that we don’t. Step one, he said is stronger enforcement of regulations, “because, quite frankly, of non-compliance.”
The state is hiring more people and the administration is marshaling resources from the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to ensure masking and social distancing guidelines are followed.
“If you own a restaurant or a business and not following regulation, your license will be on the line,” Northam said.
The governor also reminded business owners that they can refuse service to those who aren’t wearing face coverings and told those who don’t follow the rules that “you are being selfish.”
Northam said the Health Department is able to cite with a Class I misdemeanor those not wearing a mask indoors at public places.
Though Northam said “we’re not looking to put people in jail,” a Class I misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail and/or a fine of $2,500.
“None of this would be necessary if people would just do the right thing,” Northam said.
The governor, who flirted with the idea of changing the number allowed at a public gathering from the current 250 to 50, said that contract tracers are finding upticks connected to gatherings at bars and parties at homes. He said that he would look at rollbacks on openings regionally if needed.
“We can’t act like the virus has gone away … It clearly has not gone away,” Northam said.
However, the governor said that his administration, like the rest of the state, want to get students back to schools and colleges. The difficulty, he said, lies in balancing the best options for education, safety and health – not just of the students but also of the staff.
The governor said that the virus had shown a need for more broadband initiatives in the state, particularly for telework, telehealth and virtual learning needs.
Northam said isn’t looking at moving beyond phase three for some time, noting that the virus is with us for the long haul.
“There’s nothing to slow this down, other than us, until we get a vaccination.”
"None of this would be necessary if people would just do the right thing," said the Village Idiot.
Letting the disease, which by all accounts is no more virulent and deadly than most of the past 20 years of flu seasons, run it's course would be the "right thing to do." Doing so would likely avoid any so-called "second wave," having allowed the disease to infect the community, thus providing for the TYPICAL "herd immunity."
Idiots and criminals everywhere.
