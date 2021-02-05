Smyth County man calls for people to climb 'The Hill' together

As a youngster, William Fields didn’t start fights, but he didn’t back away from them either. He valued his reputation as a fighter. The young Chilhowie man may have fought hardest, though, to protect his heart and show no vulnerability. As he remembered that struggle Monday evening, he placed his hand protectively across his chest.

His defensiveness was fueled by the African-American story in the United States. He later reflected, “I am a descendant of slaves, my momma and daddy worked like slaves, and I didn't want to be anybody's slave.” That reality, Fields said, “combined with the racial discrimination that existed, only magnified my distancing myself from others.”

Today, Fields will tell you that God and his mother were able to work through the cracks in his hardened exterior.