Smyth County man calls for people to climb 'The Hill' together

As a youngster, William Fields didn’t start fights, but he didn’t back away from them either. He valued his reputation as a fighter. The young Chilhowie man may have fought hardest, though, to protect his heart and show no vulnerability. As he remembered that struggle Monday evening, he placed his hand protectively across his chest.
His defensiveness was fueled by the African-American story in the United States. He later reflected, “I am a descendant of slaves, my momma and daddy worked like slaves, and I didn't want to be anybody's slave.” That reality, Fields said, “combined with the racial discrimination that existed, only magnified my distancing myself from others.”
Today, Fields will tell you that God and his mother were able to work through the cracks in his hardened exterior.
His mother gave her son a poem that he can still quote to this day. The poem, whose author is unknown, reminds Fields that “For the word and the smile is always worthwhile/In a world full of trouble and care/There are others with burdens as heavy as yours/Hearts weary with aching and pain/That are longing to hear just a word of good cheer/Will you let them be pleading in vain?”
With his characteristic smile, Fields recited: “For the light of your smile can be seen from afar/And heaven records its full worth.”
Fields’ mother, Mattie G. Fields, received the poem, which was widely published in newspapers in the early to mid-20th Century, from her mother. She passed the message on to her son, writing on it: “Love Mother!” She died not long afterward.
Fields recalled, “But even through that experience, plus the power of the poem, God moved to teach me things, that as hard as my head was, I am not sure I would've ever learned.”
With the hindsight of a man now 66 years old, Fields said that he was wrong to not let people get close to him. Normally, a reserved man who prefers to be behind the camera, the longtime educator and artist said that life has taught him the importance of reaching out to others.
He spoke to those gathered Monday as the town council declared February Black History Month.
Fields reflected upon the 2019 dedication of multiple historical markers to recognize Marion’s Black History.
Three state historical markers issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) share brief histories of the Crying Tree, Mt. Pleasant, which began as a Methodist church founded by African Americans during the Reconstruction era, and Carnegie High School established for black students during the early 1930s.
For Fields, those markers share a history that’s personal. He got much of his education at the four-teacher Carnegie School, which didn’t close until 1965, when schools were desegregated.
The Crying Tree marker centers on the story of Sarah Elizabeth “Sallie” Adams (1841-1913), a young girl of about five when she, her mother and other family members were sold at a slave auction at the Smyth County Courthouse. The results left the enslaved Sallie alone and a servant to the sickly wife of Marion resident Thomas Thurman. Over the years, Sallie would express her grief by crying next to a white oak tree in the Thurman yard and “sometimes hug the tree and tell it about her burdens and sorrows.”
Adams’ granddaughter, Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian and longtime Carnegie educator, influenced Fields throughout her life. He credits her with helping him develop his artistic talent.
Lawrence attended Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, established around 1871. After serving as a hub for the black community, the church closed in 2002. It then became Lawrence’s dream “to transform her one-time church into a museum to ‘restore the voices’ and share the contributions of African Americans with the community and country.” Fields now leads the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society, which oversees the museum and community center.
As he remembered the day the markers were dedicated, Fields noted that officials asked him to accompany them on the town’s shuttle bus to the ceremonies. Fields went to the back of the bus. Monday, he said, he prefers to ride there because he remembers when African Americans didn’t have the option to sit elsewhere and he doesn’t want to forget.
Fields also celebrated Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem, "The Hill We Climb." He advised the gathering to remember to reach out and support one another, saying, “We can’t climb this hill alone.”
He gave a nod to lines from Gorman’s poem: “We close the divide because we know, to put our future first, we must first put our differences aside/We lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another….”
Later Monday night, Fields said, “If we come together, in spite of our differences and the challenges we all face, in the spirit of love, truth and understanding, God willing,… we shall overcome.”
The town council unanimously adopted a resolution that said in part: “Marion’s shared history includes the invaluable and countless contributions of our citizens of color, including the establishment of the Carnegie High School and, more recently, the creation of the Mount Pleasant Historical Preservation Society to collect, catalog, and tell the stories of the African-American Experience directly from the voices and spirits of our black families.”
The resolution also said, “All our citizens can take every opportunity to understand the common humanity underlying all people, to develop pride in their own identity and heritage, and to respect and accept the identity and heritage of others, and to celebrate Representation, Identity and Diversity of the Black Family as this year’s theme.”
The Marion council members weren’t the only government officials encouraging reflection on Black history.
In his proclamation, Gov. Ralph Northam noted that this year marks the 95th observance of Black History Month, which was originally founded as Negro History Week by Virginia native and historian, Dr. Carter G. Woodson in 1926. The son of former slaves, Woodson became the second African American man to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University.
In a press release, Northam said, “Black history is American history and should be acknowledged and celebrated continuously as fundamental to the strength and diversity of our Commonwealth and our country. The celebration of Black History Month provides an important opportunity to tell a more accurate and comprehensive story of our past and honor the legacy of countless Black Americans that have shaped our history.”
In a statement on the month, President Joe Biden also encouraged reflection. He said, “We have never fully lived up to the founding principles of this nation that all people are created equal and have the right to be treated equally throughout their lives. We know that it is long past time to confront deep racial inequities and the systemic racism that continue to plague our nation.”