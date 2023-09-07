Accused of raising four children in a rat-infested, trash-filled residence in 2019, an Ivanhoe mother was convicted of nine felonies on Wednesday morning.

April Carlene Gochnour, 33, pleaded guilty to nine counts of child endangerment during her Wythe County Circuit Court hearing.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones, while Gochnour didn’t beat or injure her children, her house was “unlivable.”

Police said the family’s Felts Lane residence was full of trash and rats when officers investigated. Jones said a rodent bit an infant on the toe.

In a plea agreement with the commonwealth, Gochnour, who has been incarcerated while awaiting trial, was sentenced to serve one year in jail and will be on supervised probation for three years after her release.

While on probation, she’ll waive her Fourth Amendment protections and must cooperate with the Department of Social Services. She will get credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Initially released on bond after her arrest, Gochnour was jailed again after being accused of violating her bond conditions and then failing to show up to court.

At the time, the commonwealth said Gochnour was supposed to be staying with a relative in Max Meadows, but police and social services said they found her living in a camper at another location.

The commonwealth said the residence was filthy, and Gochnour was apparently staying there with a new baby and the baby’s father.

After being incarcerated, Gochnour, who once posted online about suffering from “major depressive disorder,” was evaluated to see if she was competent to stand trial. On Wednesday, the commonwealth dropped the failure to appear charge against her.

Already convicted of five felony child endangerment charges, Gochnour’s husband, 34-year-old William Hyles Gochnour Sr. of Ivanhoe, will be sentenced on Sept. 25.

N.C. man convicted of drug, gun charges

Caught last year in Wytheville after police investigated a shoplifting from a shoe store, a North Carolina man was given prison time on Wednesday after being convicted of several felonies.

Andrew Daniel Cook, 27, of Bakersville, pleaded guilty to possessing drugs with the intent to distribute, possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute, conspiring to possess marijuana with the intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor shoplifting.

Police arrested Cook and another man last November after responding to a report that two males wearing masks and sunglasses took shoes and a backpack from the Shoe Department on Commonwealth Drive.

Officers said a witness confronted the men in the parking lot and a man – believed to be Cook – dropped a gun during an altercation.

When police later located Cook and the other suspect’s vehicle, they reported finding numerous shoeboxes, guns, cash, packages of marijuana, packages of suspected fentanyl, pills, digital scales and checks, according to a search warrant.

As part of a plea agreement, Cook was sentenced to serve three years and 11 months in prison with credit for time served while awaiting trial.

After his release, he’ll be on supervised probation for two years, during while time he’ll waive his Fourth Amendment protections. He also forfeited $1,392 seized during his arrest.