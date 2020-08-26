Husband, wife plead guilty to writing fraudulent opioid prescriptions

ABINGDON, Va. — A Charlotte, North Carolina-based doctor and his wife pleaded guilty last Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to conspiring to illegally distribute prescription opioids in the Western District of Virginia, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced.
David Francis Lelio, 57, and Nadja Siiri Kujanson-Lelio, 50, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute prescription opioids, specifically oxycodone. He also pleaded guilty to an additional count of making a false statement.
The pair admitted that between 2016 and 2019, Dr. Lelio wrote more than 60 prescriptions for oxycodone to patients, some in Wythe County, without a legitimate medical purpose. As part of the conspiracy, he also wrote opioid prescriptions in his patients’ names with the understanding that some or all of the prescriptions would be shared with his wife, the release states. The couple then reimbursed the patients for the cost of filling the prescriptions. When asked by law enforcement about the conspiracy, David Lelio falsely stated there was no agreement with any patients to return or share the prescription opioids with his wife.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!