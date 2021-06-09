A Likely Yarn hosting outdoor knitting party

ABINGDON, Va. — Knitters who usually knit in the solitude of their homes, or to keep their hands busy in front of the television, can have a change of pace on Saturday, June 12, when A Likely Yarn celebrates Worldwide Knit in Public Day.

The Abingdon business at 213 Pecan St. is inviting knitters young and old to set up under a shade tent on the front lawn and spend the day knitting among a fellowship of other crafters.

Kristine Hughes, manager of the store, said canopies will be set up on the lawn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for knitters to gather and knit outdoors in honor of the day.

The event will be held in conjunction with a birthday celebration for A Likely Yarn, a business started in 2008 by Janet Woolwine of Abingdon.

Homemade gingersnaps and ice cream will be served to visitors who drop in — or stay all day — for the event.

A birthday drawing will be held at the end of the business day. According to Hughes, the winner will receive an assortment of hand-dyed yarn, a project bag, a book and other accessories, all of which is valued at $500.

A purchase on the day of the event either in the store or online is required to be eligible for the drawing.