A Likely Yarn hosting outdoor knitting party

ABINGDON, Va. — Knitters who usually knit in the solitude of their homes, or to keep their hands busy in front of the television, can have a change of pace on Saturday, June 12, when A Likely Yarn celebrates Worldwide Knit in Public Day.
The Abingdon business at 213 Pecan St. is inviting knitters young and old to set up under a shade tent on the front lawn and spend the day knitting among a fellowship of other crafters.
Kristine Hughes, manager of the store, said canopies will be set up on the lawn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for knitters to gather and knit outdoors in honor of the day.
The event will be held in conjunction with a birthday celebration for A Likely Yarn, a business started in 2008 by Janet Woolwine of Abingdon.
Homemade gingersnaps and ice cream will be served to visitors who drop in — or stay all day — for the event.
A birthday drawing will be held at the end of the business day. According to Hughes, the winner will receive an assortment of hand-dyed yarn, a project bag, a book and other accessories, all of which is valued at $500.
A purchase on the day of the event either in the store or online is required to be eligible for the drawing.
Knit in Public Day, which started in 2005, takes place on the second Saturday of June each year, when communities around the world gather to knit together. The event started as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other’s company.
“The purpose of Worldwide Knit in Public Day is to show that knitting is for all ages and that it’s a fun and enjoyable activity and something that you can proud of,” said Hughes. “For a long time, we have associated knitting with something our grandparents do. However, it’s an activity that can be enjoyed by all, and that’s what this day is all about. It’s a great way to encourage people to try knitting who have never tried it before, or even thought about giving it a go.”
A challenging year
The store’s diverse — and even exquisite — inventory continues to attract customers as far away as Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Northeast Tennessee.
“Some of our out-of-town customers plan to stay overnight in town for the event,” said Hughes.
She credits a faithful clientele and local financial assistance for helping the business stay open during the pandemic.
“It was a challenging year for us, and we’re truly grateful to still be here.”
According to Hughes, the business received a grant from Washington County, Virginia, which distributed funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to small businesses. The funding helped the businesses recover from losses and new expenses resulting from COVID-19.
The Abingdon business also received final assistance from Virginia 30 Day Fund, a nonprofit organization launched by Virginia technology entrepreneur Pete Snyder and his wife, Burson, to help save Virginia jobs.
In addition, the business received a grant from Region AHEAD – Johnson City, which also awarded grants to businesses in need of financial assistance during the pandemic.
“We also secured a payroll loan from First Community Bank in Abingdon,” said Hughes, who is among other four part-time employees at the business. “We are grateful for their willingness to work with us.
“We certainly would not have the doors open without all of this help.”
Good for your health
Many people discovered that picking up knitting and crocheting during the pandemic was a good way to relax and relieve stress.
“We know of many folks who learned to knit and crochet while sheltering in, but many of them had to teach themselves during the shutdown in 2020,” Hughes said.
As a result, Hughes and other employees put together knit and crochet kits and left the free kits on the store’s front porch for people to take. For instructional help, they directed people to online teachers.
They assembled the kits from donations they received from Yarn Amnesty, an annual event in July when people donate unused and unwanted yarn for local charities.
‘Knitting is cool’
“Knitting has become a cool thing to do,” said Hughes, who believes the popularity of the craft is on the rise in the past decade.
“When we started the business in 2008, there were not a lot of United States producers of yarn. Since then, a Virginia yarn mill, Cestari, and other fiber mills have popped up. I think people are getting back to living off the land and living in harmony with nature.”
According to the store manager, most of the yarn sold several years ago was made from acrylics and synthetic materials.
“Now, we have silk, combinations of silk and wool, bamboo, and at one time we even had yarn made from sugar. One of our yarns is made from 80% milk protein. The milk and bamboo yarns feel as soft and luxurious as the silk yarns.”
Hughes said the store’s mission is to provide a quality fiber arts experience for people of all economic and skills levels.
If you want to learn to knit or crochet, A Likely Yarn offers many events tailored to any skill level. For a complete list of events, check out the website for A Likely Yarn at www.alikelyyarn.com, or follow them on Facebook.
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.