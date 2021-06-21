Help Wanted: Local businesses struggle with labor shortages

“I went through I don't know how many recessions and everything I thought possible until the pandemic hit,” Shelton said. “In the last 25 years, I've never been so embarrassed to not be able to fulfill their needs.”

Wythe County Joint Industrial Development Authority Director David Manley said the labor shortage is being felt everywhere.

“It's not just here, and it's not just one sector,” he said. “It's not just one business. I can talk to peers across the state and people are experiencing this most everywhere and in most every line of work.”

Some businesses have taken to posting signs explaining to customers the reason for slow service, altered schedules and decreased services.

A series of signs taped on the drive-thru speaker box at the Marion Arby's, for example, explains that due to staffing shortages, customers may experience an extended wait time.

“We are doing everything we can to prepare your food as quickly as possible,” the sign reads. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position, please contact us. . . If you are not automatically greeted, we have been forced to close earlier than our posted hours due to staffing shortages.”