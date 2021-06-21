Help Wanted: Local businesses struggle with labor shortages

“Help Wanted” and “Now Hiring” signs are everywhere these days, especially locally.
Though the state has mostly returned to business-as-usual after more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions, employers report having trouble finding workers.
“It's horrible, said Randy Shelton, owner of Shelton Management in Wytheville. “Never have I seen anything like it.”
Shelton’s company contracts with a nationally known sports beverage maker to repackage their product for distribution. At a second site, the company also contracts with a bottle making company to sort pallets and inspect tier sheets. Between the two sites, Shelton Management has about 40 open positions.
“We've put signs up everywhere,” he said. “We've posted on Facebook. We've done everything we know to do to try to get people to come to work.”
As most every other industry in the U.S. struggles with a labor shortage, law enforcement ag…
Nothing’s working, not even the offer of sign-on bonuses or other incentives.
Getting applicants is only part of the battle. Shelton said a number of those applying don’t respond to calls for interviews.
Shelton also runs the local Westaff, which has helped staff businesses from Bristol to Roanoke for the past 25 years. Nowadays the staffing agency works with just eight clients, mostly because of a lack of people seeking employment. All eight of those clients are in Wythe, Bland or Smyth counties. Shelton said until the agency can fill the positions the current clients need, the company cannot take on any more.
“I went through I don't know how many recessions and everything I thought possible until the pandemic hit,” Shelton said. “In the last 25 years, I've never been so embarrassed to not be able to fulfill their needs.”
Wythe County Joint Industrial Development Authority Director David Manley said the labor shortage is being felt everywhere.
“It's not just here, and it's not just one sector,” he said. “It's not just one business. I can talk to peers across the state and people are experiencing this most everywhere and in most every line of work.”
Some businesses have taken to posting signs explaining to customers the reason for slow service, altered schedules and decreased services.
A series of signs taped on the drive-thru speaker box at the Marion Arby's, for example, explains that due to staffing shortages, customers may experience an extended wait time.
“We are doing everything we can to prepare your food as quickly as possible,” the sign reads. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a position, please contact us. . . If you are not automatically greeted, we have been forced to close earlier than our posted hours due to staffing shortages.”
Likewise, the Wooden Pickle in Marion posted a notice on Facebook, reading “Morning Pickle Tribe, I just wanted to let everyone know that we are making a schedule adjustment moving forward. Until we can employ a full staff, we are going to close on Mondays. Thanks to all for your support and if you know of someone who is needing a job, we have plenty of openings!”
“We've been doing this for just over seven years now, and to say it was a year like no other is an understatement,” said Wooden Pickle Manager Bryan Sword.
He described the first month of the pandemic and the restrictions that came with it as “horrible.”
“We ran things with four employees, myself included. . . and there were days we wouldn't do but $200 or $300, and that was tough,” he said.
After the first month or so, carry-out business started to pick back up and small business loans helped the restaurant keep some of its employees during the lull. They still haven’t hit pre-pandemic levels of staffing, though.
Sword said the Wooden Pickle has even tried to use a staffing agency.
“It went nowhere,” he said. “We got absolutely no referrals, no intakes.”
Understaffing puts a strain on current employees, Sword said.
“It adds additional responsibilities and workloads-- and that may have contributed to some folks' departures,” he said.
The first weekend in June was only the second that Virginia restaurants were allowed to operate at full capacity since March 2020. Weekends are already the busiest days for any restaurant, but on Saturday, the Lincoln Theatre's monthly concert series, Song of the Mountains, brought an extra large crowd to downtown Marion restaurants. Considered the busiest night of the month for almost every Main Street eatery, concert attendees typically flock to eateries after the show.
“This place blows up,” Sword said. “It was a huge day.”
And that meant all hands on deck. To keep current staff from being overworked and to keep burnout at bay, the Pickle's management decided to close an extra day of the week until it can find more staff.
The cause of the labor shortage in the U.S. is still a matter of debate, but Sword and Shelton put the blame primarily on enhanced federal unemployment benefits.
“I think that program was good in the beginning, the unemployment and all that, but it may have outlasted its usefulness,” Sword said.
Shelton said it feels like employers are now in competition with the government.
“It's like everybody's in competition for people and people make more money sitting at home than they do actually working,” he said.
Shelton said he can't fault those taking advantage of the benefit.
“If they're paid more to sit at home, you can't blame them,” he said. “You cannot blame these people for not coming back to work, and it makes me mad when you hear people say or read things that say 'go get a job.' Why? It's like quitting a $50,000 a year job for a $25,000 a year job because somebody shamed you into it. You can't blame these people if the government is willing to pay them to do nothing. So I don't blame the workforce. I blame the government.”
While he knows neither the enhanced benefits nor the labor shortage will last forever, Shelton said he worries what a prolonged shortage will mean for businesses.
“It's killing productivity, it's killing everybody—restaurants, retail, gas stations, gosh, you name it.”
The sports beverage company Shelton Management contracts with, which Shelton cannot publicly name due to the company's contract, has been forced to decrease its own production despite higher demand, Shelton said.
“They're actually shutting lines down all across the country because they can't find the help,” he said. “The demand is there. The demand for their product is 12 percent over what it was last year, but they can't fill the orders because they don't have the people.”
Twenty-five states including Tennessee and West Virginia have either ended or have plans to end the additional unemployment aid, which adds an extra $300 a week on top of regular state benefits. The federal program is slated to expire in September. While Virginia is not among those states, it has reinstated the work search requirement to receive them.
“So that should immediately increase the available supply of workers,” Manley said.
In addition to the enhanced unemployment benefits, Manley said most experts believe a number of other factors have also contributed to the labor shortage.
“There are a lot of other factors in play, including childcare and eldercare for lots of families and there's also been some hesitation for some workers to reenter the workforce while the pandemic is still booming.” He later added, “When people have to take care of children and older family members and they have their own health concerns that's definitely going to have an impact on who's out there applying for jobs. So, as soon as people get vaccinated and as the pandemic, hopefully, continues to wind down, the labor pool should increase.”
While employers are still feeling the labor pinch, Manley said the unemployment rate in Wythe County is on a promising trajectory. According to federal data, Wythe County's unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent for the month of April. Smyth County dropped to the same number and Bland County dropped to 3.3 percent in the same month. At their peaks during the pandemic in April 2020, those rates were at 18.2 percent, 10.9 percent and 12 percent respectively.
“We've definitely turned a corner for the better, but we're not all the way there yet,” Manley said. “Pre-COVID unemployment was below 4 percent, and we'll get back there, but it always takes longer for more rural areas to rebound than the more urban centers.”
As more people are getting vaccinated and as COVID’s presence declines, Manley believes the area will continue to see even more progress. He's also hopeful that schools re-opening in the fall will help alleviate child care issues preventing some parents from re-entering the workforce.
“The public health crisis dwindling is only going to help us meet all these challenges,” Manley said. “The more people that are vaccinated, the more people aren't getting sick, the more people that are healthy, the easier it's going to be for employers to meet their needs.”
Until then, local employers are doing everything they can to try to recruit new employees by hosting job fairs, holding open interviews and posting new openings online. More information on local job openings can be found online on sites like the Virginia Employment Commission, job search engines such as Indeed or Glassdoor, or by a simple Google search.