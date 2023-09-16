Olivia Bryant, a member of the Chilhowie FFA chapter, will be on stage and in the spotlight Nov. 1-4 during the 2023 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.

Bryant, a sophomore and the daughter of Glen and Joanna Bryant, has been selected to play French Horn in the National FFA Band.

Bryant submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants from across the nation.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo.

Bryant will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

Corteva Agriscience sponsors the National FFA Band.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.