The long stretch of greenspace lies just off Interstate 81 at Chilhowie’s Exit 35. Sandwiched between I-81 and the railroad tracks, the town park is a haven for species of all kinds. Today, thanks to a cooperative project that’s extended over the course of years, it’s a far better sanctuary for birds, fish, hellbenders and mussels, and the array of critters that like to frequent streambanks or meadows.

Tuesday, Upper Tennessee River Roundtable (UTRR) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials gathered with Chilhowie officials and Smyth’s chamber of commerce to celebrate the completion of a conservation project that stretched over five years and is now producing visible results.

Noting all those present Tuesday and others involved, including the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources that helped fund the work, Carol Doss, UTRR’s executive director, said, “Partnerships are the only way to get things done.”

She lauded Chilhowie officials, saying the work couldn’t have been accomplished with them. That work focused on improving the water quality of the Holston River, which runs parallel to the park, educating citizens, and creating habitat for wildlife and pollinators.

Town Manager John Clark expressed his gratitude that UTRR and the other agencies chose to work with Chilhowie. “It’s a beautiful park and wonderful river,” he declared and well worth the hundreds of thousands of dollars that have been directed into these improvements.

During the project, Clark noted that large flat rocks were added to the stretch of river to create potential homes for hellbenders, Americas’ largest salamander, and boulders were placed in the water to help the fish population.

That effort seems to be already working.

Councilman Brent Foster noted that he’s hearing comments about improved fishing.

Corey Kanuckel of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Partners Program said much of the work was to improve fishing, including stabilizing the banks, which were eroding. As part of the effort, a riparian buffer was established along the river. Such a buffer can contain a combination of trees, shrubs, and/or other perennial plants that help filter pollutants from the water, stabilize the banks, provide nutrients, create habitat and give shade, which keeps the water appropriately cool for life.

Along the bank, some areas are left open for easy access to the river.

Kanuckel said he knows such buffers are hard sells because to many people it can look overgrown, but along a stretch of the river, he pointed to tall trees, mid-size trees and shrubs, and lower vegetation in one section – exactly what is wanted in a riparian buffer.

Sarah Gillespie, the chamber’s executive director and a naturalist, reflected the process of waiting on it to look beautiful can be challenging but is worthwhile.

However, Gillespie and others were already discovering beauty while exploring a pollinator-friendly meadow in the park. Using the iNaturalist Seek app, she identified Wild Bergamot among the flowers blooming there.

Kanuckel directed everyone’s attention to native Bluestem grasses also known as Turkey Foot Grass for the way the seed heads branch out to resemble a turkey foot.

Speaking of the park’s aesthetics, Kanuckel said, “There’s more good things to come.”

Kanuckel also praised the town and in particular Jay Keen, Chilhowie’s director of public works, and his crew.

“It couldn’t have happened without them,” he said.

To celebrate the years of work, those gathered paused along the riverbank for a celebratory ribbon cutting.