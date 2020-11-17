Smyth County Community Foundation to assume ownership of Marion golf course

Over the last four years, which included loan payments for carts and mowers and replacing the entrance bridge destroyed by flooding as well as debt service, the town has subsidized operations by more than $765,000.

Over those same years, Holston Hills’ food service, including the grill, banquet rentals and alcoholic beverages, has been a mixed picture, coming up short two years, going $8,100 in the hole in 2015-16, to making about $8,600 in 2017-18.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, officials said they had determined that the best path forward was for the foundation to take over ownership.

“In recent months,” the statement said, “Holston Hills Community Golf Course has struggled to meet the requests of some in the community. Food service is very limited, and regular golfers have wanted to continue and expand benefits associated with memberships previously offered. The Town of Marion tried unsuccessfully over the years to provide additional services, but ultimately, fell short. As the pandemic forced business closings, Marion halted operations at Holston Hills to regroup, and spent time exploring options to improve the experience.