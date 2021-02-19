Rural Retreat man faces larceny charges in Smyth, Wythe counties

A Rural Retreat man is facing breaking and entering, and larceny charges in two counties after police investigating storage unit thefts searched his trailer earlier this month.

Christopher Dale Arnold, who turns 26 on Saturday, will be arraigned next week on multiple felony and misdemeanor counts in Wythe and Smyth counties.

Officers seized a variety of items from his 195 Overlook Drive residence on Feb. 5 while executing a search warrant.

According to the search warrant obtained by Sgt. Bradley M. Johnson, police first went to Arnold’s residence in January after a Smyth County man reported that a banjo that was stolen from his storage unit last June had shown up for sale on Facebook with a Chris Arnold as the seller.

An officer went to Arnold’s residence and retrieved the banjo, which the victim identified as his.

While at Arnold’s residence, the officer observed a gold car that could possibly be linked to another June 2020 Smyth County storage unit break-in, according to the warrant.