Tractor association hosts summer show of antique farming equipment

Stevenson said there is no fee for anyone who wants to bring an antique tractor, small engine, car or truck to the show. “That includes even an antique lawn mower. Around here, we call it anything that you can push, pull or drag.”

Each day during the show, there will be a “parade of power” where owners of the machinery will ride around the Fairview grounds on their antique tractors.

Members of the tractor association will set up as vendors, selling antiques and tractor parts.

Susie Q’s Dream Kitchen from Church Hill, Tennessee, will sell food during each day of the event.

Largest fundraiser

According to Stevenson, the summer show is the tractor association’s largest fundraising event each year.

“We took a big hit in fundraising last year because of COVID-19. The summer show last year was canceled, and we were not able to ask for financial support because a lot of businesses were struggling, too,” he said.

Donations garnered from this year’s event will be used for continuing projects at Fairview.

The tractor association currently is raising money to build a period-correct general store that will represent the 1850s era.