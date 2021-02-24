Reporter writes of Covid battle

I decided to drive to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford because it’s a big hospital, and I figured the doctors there have seen lots of Covid cases. But before I could leave, I had to deal with a car covered in ice and snow. There was no way I could clear off the car. Luckily, my next door neighbor, Thomas Klutz, was home. He cleaned the car off for me. I felt weak and somewhat pathetic, but was grateful for his help.

I also appreciate neighbors Steve and Amy Wickham for feeding our animals until my husband made it home. At first, I was mortified that they went into the house for two reasons. First, I had Covid and didn’t want them to get sick. The ER doctor said that after six hours, the house should be OK. I guess all of my germs would have dissipated by then. Second, I’m not the best housekeeper on a good day, but after more than a week of being sick, it was bad.

After messaging Amy about my concerns, she said it was too late – they had already ventured in.

“We both wore masks and latex gloves while we were there and we prayed for God’s protection before we went in,” she said.