Reporter writes of Covid battle

Let me begin by acknowledging that I am lucky. I had a severe case of Covid and am on the mend. Others have not been as fortunate. I have family and friends who have lost loved ones to this merciless virus; they remain in my prayers. And I appreciate the prayers uttered on my behalf.
My dance with Covid began on Monday, Jan. 25, with stomach pains and diarrhea. I wrote it off to my gall bladder, which acts up a lot. I also had pain in my right shoulder down to my kidney. I worked from home, but did not suspect Covid.
The next day, I had a stuffy nose and a headache. I wrote that off as a swollen nasal polyp that also acts up a lot. I went into the office Tuesday because it’s a deadline day. Our desks are far apart, but my boss noticed that I was coughing. He was right, and I became concerned. Luckily, no one in the office got sick after me. That night, I was tired and had chills with no fever.
By Wednesday, I knew something was up. I was tired; so tired that I didn’t feel much like moving. My right-side shoulder and kidney pain continued, along with the diarrhea. I made an appointment to have a Covid test at Walgreens Thursday morning.
On Thursday, Jan. 28, I had the test. I had a dull headache, shoulder/kidney pain, sore eyes and chills with no fever. I had the same symptoms on Friday with the addition of whole body aches and pains. I received the positive test result that evening. By bedtime, I felt horrible. But on the positive side, my oxygen level hovered around 95.
I used an oximeter to check my oxygen levels every two hours. My levels stayed in the low-to-mid 90s, so I wasn’t concerned. A nurse for my insurance company called me several times to check on me. She and a nurse at my doctor’s office said to get concerned if my level drops into the 80s.
Throughout the weekend, I had aches and pains along with chills and no fever. Sunday afternoon, I perked up and thought the worst was behind me.
Then came Monday, Feb. 1. Day eight. I woke up expecting to feel better, but felt worse. I knew from reading stories about Covid that anywhere from day five to day 10, you can take a downward turn. I was achy and fatigued with diarrhea. My resting oxygen level was 95; when I walked in the house, it fell to 90-91. Monday evening, I had violent chills for three hours; I was covered in blankets and lying on a heated mattress pad, but could not stop shaking. When the chills ended, my fever shot up to 100.5. I took Tylenol and the fever subsided. But I knew I was getting worse, not better.
That night, I got up to get some water in the kitchen. When I returned to bed, my oxygen level was 85. Within a few minutes I got it up to 91, but I was worried.
The next morning, Tuesday, my oxygen levels continued to drop into the 80s when I moved around. Part of me thought I was OK because my oxygen levels were around 91-92 when I was at rest. I didn’t have anyone with me to give me some perspective: my husband, Neil, was working across the country and my daughter attends college in Richmond. Neil and my terrified sister in Florida wanted me to see a doctor on Monday. On Tuesday, I agreed.
I decided to drive to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford because it’s a big hospital, and I figured the doctors there have seen lots of Covid cases. But before I could leave, I had to deal with a car covered in ice and snow. There was no way I could clear off the car. Luckily, my next door neighbor, Thomas Klutz, was home. He cleaned the car off for me. I felt weak and somewhat pathetic, but was grateful for his help.
I also appreciate neighbors Steve and Amy Wickham for feeding our animals until my husband made it home. At first, I was mortified that they went into the house for two reasons. First, I had Covid and didn’t want them to get sick. The ER doctor said that after six hours, the house should be OK. I guess all of my germs would have dissipated by then. Second, I’m not the best housekeeper on a good day, but after more than a week of being sick, it was bad.
After messaging Amy about my concerns, she said it was too late – they had already ventured in.
“We both wore masks and latex gloves while we were there and we prayed for God’s protection before we went in,” she said.
By the time I walked from the parking lot to the emergency room, I was gasping for air. Nurses immediately isolated me and then led me to an examination room. My temperature was around 101.4. My resting oxygen level was around 91. A chest X-ray showed some pneumonia in the lower lobe of a lung. At the end of the exam, a nurse followed me up and down the hall with an oximeter. My oxygen plummeted to about 85.
I was sicker than I suspected. The doctor said he wanted to admit me for a few days, administer oxygen therapy, steroids, the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, and then send me on my way.
And that is what happened, minus the oxygen therapy; somehow, I always managed to get my oxygen level to at least 90. Regarding the medication, I could tell an almost immediate improvement when given the steroid dexamethasone. Like my doctor said, it did the heavy lifting. The Remdesivir stopped the virus from spreading any more in my body.
As I mentioned earlier, I was fortunate. I’m an overweight diabetic approaching 60, so the situation could have been very different, especially if I had waited another day. Every time I struggled to breathe, I wondered if I would be able to recover; that thought was always in the back of my mind, nagging me.
Here’s an interesting tidbit: my roommate had been in the hospital two weeks when I arrived. She was ready to leave, but they could not find her a bed at a rehab facility. I estimated her age to be late 70s to early 80s. Anyway, she had been very sick with what doctors knew was Covid, but she never tested positive for the virus (she was tested four times). However, she had the antibodies and her son had Covid, so doctors were confident she had it.
After five days, I returned home Feb. 6 with five canisters of oxygen and an oxygen concentrator. During my first week home, I moved around more and used the oxygen some every day. I still use it on occasion.
As I write this, I have been home two weeks. I tire easily, have some headaches, and have brain fog. For the first 10 days or so, I suffered from dizziness and would stagger around like a drunk at times. But, I’m better every day. On Friday, I will no longer be contagious, and I have Covid antibodies for at least three months.
I must commend the staff at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. I don’t have one complaint, which even I can’t believe. The nurses and CNAs (some with ties to Wythe County) were attentive and kind. My doctor, Marek Gruca, was compassionate, knowledgeable and answered my questions.
Having had Covid, I can understand why some people get sicker than others – it’s a slippery slope with different symptoms that appear at different times and at different levels of severity. Trying to figure out if my oxygen levels were OK had me all over the place.
If I have any advice, it would be to purchase an oximeter and, if you get Covid, monitor your oxygen levels at regular intervals. If it dips into the 80s, go to the emergency room – you can never be too careful with this cruel virus.
