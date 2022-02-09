House, barn burn in Ivanhoe fire

What started as a grass fire Tuesday afternoon grew to burn down two structures -- a home and a nearby barn.

According to Ivanhoe Volunteer Fire Department Public Information Officer Donnie Widner, the call was dispatched about 1 p.m. as a grass fire at 1535 Rickey Road. When firefighters arrived 10 minutes later, they found a barn engulfed in fire and a nearby doublewide mobile home also on fire.

Crews battled the blaze for several hours, and were on the scene until 10:15 p.m. Both the barn and home were destroyed in the fire. Widner said the property owner is Lahoma Nelson.

Several people inside the home got out safely. No injuries were reported.

The Ivanhoe department responded with three trucks and 15 firefighters. They were assisted by the Max Meadows Fire Department, the Barren Springs Fire Department and the Lead Mines Rescue Squad.