Troutdale man has passion to protect nature

People protect what they value.
Allen Boynton developed that belief over his nearly 40-year career as a wildlife biologist.
Early in his life, his family shared their value of wildlife with him. That interest turned into a career and now it’s transformed into a passion. The work of his career recently earned him an award from the state of North Carolina. His passion keeps him traveling, learning, and volunteering even though his retirement papers were filed several years ago.
Boynton, who now calls Troutdale home, grew up in Roanoke. His family drew him to the outdoors and wildlife. His grandfather loved to fish and introduced his grandson to that pursuit as well as hunting. His parents were avid birdwatchers and took Boynton and his four siblings all over the country on camping and birding trips. He remembered that his mom loved most things natural – shells, birds, wildflowers, animals.
By the time he went to Virginia Tech, Boynton’s course was taking shape. He earned a forestry and wildlife degree. In graduate school, pursued while living in the mountains of North Carolina, his thesis focused on studying woodland songbirds.
He’d been preparing for that thesis for many years.
Boynton recorded his first life list bird when he was 17 years old. He explained that’s when he wrote down the bird species, the date and where he observed it rather than just putting a check mark by a name.
Last month, his worldwide life list of observed bird species, featured 926 species. That’s just the birds he’s documented using eBird, an online tool provided by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology to collect real-time data about bird population, distribution, habitats, and trends. Boynton said his actual number of observed species is greater.
“Birding,” he said, “is a lot healthier addiction to have than many. You’re out in the fresh air, walking. It’s an exercise in mindfulness, to observe.”
eBird and the photos he takes create “a nice journal without having to write a thing,” Boynton said.
He’s a skilled photographer, who now shoots with a full-frame Canon. He remembers a Nikon fondly that he lost when helping catch an alligator. He put his camera down as his task was to slip the cable on the end of a catch pole over the alligator’s head.
Boynton dissuades folks of the notion that alligators are caught quickly. The process takes about 45 minutes, he said. In that time, he forgot his camera. When he drove back to retrieve it, the Nikon was gone.
Alligators are just one of the animals he worked with during his career as a wildlife biologist in Virginia and North Carolina.
He spent about 10 years working to help and protect peregrine falcons.
One of the world’s fastest birds, the National Audubon Society notes that it may reach 200 miles per hour. However, pesticide contamination caused the species to fail to reproduce and disappear from much of its breeding ground in the 1940s to 1970s.
Boynton also worked to find populations to conserve of a flying squirrel species that’s found on Whitetop, Mount Rogers, Mt. Mitchell, Grandfather Mountain and other regional areas above 5,000 feet.
When digital technology was still new, he helped find and tag Virginia big-eared bats. The species is endangered but has a small population in Tazewell County.
Of course, he dealt with hunters who wanted to see the deer population grow, and farmers who didn’t. He noted that in the early 1980s, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF), his employer, was still stocking deer after their population and that of turkeys had been decimated by hunting.
Based out of DGIF’s Marion office, another project dear to Boynton was his work to get the land of the Big Survey in Wythe County ready for public use.
After fears of development on the land grew, DGIF acquired the 7,500 acres of woodland that include four mountain ridges in the 1990s.
In late May, Boynton said, the Big Survey offers a display of wildflowers that rivals that of Roan Mountain.
Overall, he found the wildlife restoration programs to be the most rewarding, reintroducing a species and then seeing it thrive. He recalled bringing the elk back to Virginia.
Boynton deflected credit for his work, saying, “A lot of the work I did was beyond one person. It was a team effort… and it’s been like that my whole career.”
His efforts were, however, noted by his peers.
Based on their nominations, this spring the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission awarded the 2020 Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award to Boynton. The award recognizes individuals who make outstanding contributions to wildlife diversity… and who are considered leaders in wildlife conservation.
The first of the 14 recipients of the award was Thomas Quay himself, a retired professor of zoology at North Carolina State University and a self-described full-time volunteer and unpaid environmental activist who passed away in 2012.
Boynton’s nomination, according to a commission press release, was submitted by colleagues who acknowledged his outstanding achievements throughout his career in wildlife conservation, including 18 years in Virginia and 20 years in North Carolina. Boynton retired from the commission in 2018.
“Although most people know Allen for his more recent accomplishments as a no-nonsense administrator, I think Allen’s biggest accomplishments were things like the restoration of the peregrine falcon back to western North Carolina, the initiation of bat monitoring in the state and overseeing elk reintroduction efforts in Virginia,” said David Allen, eastern region wildlife diversity supervisor and former colleague of Boynton’s at the commission.
The commission news release also noted that Boynton is an iNaturalist user, logging 2,906 observations and 1,040 species on the online platform. It said, “He has helped to develop future generations of conservationists and naturalists through his patient demeanor, big-picture thinking, strategic abilities, and kind and empathetic mediation.”
Though retired, Boynton continues to encourage those interested in the natural world. He’s a longtime volunteer with the Mount Rogers Naturalist Rally. He has led bird walks for the rally, served as its keynote speaker in 2018, and this year helped develop a scavenger hunt for participants that allowed for social distancing.
Boynton again gives a nod to the whole team that develops the annual rally. “It’s a really cool community endeavor that adds a lot,” he said.
This summer, Boynton is helping the Blue Ridge Discovery Center in Konnarock with their youth ornithology camps and is helping North Carolina develop bird atlases. He’s started volunteering to be a poll worker. He sees elections as critically important to conservation and beyond.
Throughout his four decades of working for and with wildlife, Boynton said the biggest change he’s observed is people’s desire to see nature conservation encouraged and funded.
He noted current work to protect the box turtle and Monarch butterfly. People used to see both species regularly, he said. That’s not the case now.
“People miss that. They have a real visceral connection to the nature of wherever they call home. The sights and sounds remind them of the good life…. They miss it when they can’t hear a Bob White call or hunters can’t find a species,” Boynton said.
The memories people have of the frogs, bugs and birds they see as children never leave them, he said.
He acknowledges it took a long time to build public support, and it took even longer for that support to translate into funding.
However, Boynton said, that’s happening. When he left North Carolina to work in Marion, he said, four individuals did biodiversity work. When he returned in 2014, the number had grown to around 30.
Still, he said, more funding is needed. Boynton said work needs to be done to preserve species before they become scarce. When a species’ population dwindles to the point emergency intervention is needed, he said, the costs of helping it go up markedly. “It’s a good use of taxpayer dollars to make sure those animals have enough habitat now,” he said.
He’s grateful for communities that help people connect with nature. Boynton gave a nod to Marion’s Riverwalk and Rural Retreat Lake, which is operated through a partnership of DGIF and Wythe County. At the lake for an interview, Boynton nodded at the people fishing and walking, kids and senior citizens, and said, “Giving people the opportunity to come to a place like this keeps them connected to nature.”