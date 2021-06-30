Troutdale man has passion to protect nature

“People miss that. They have a real visceral connection to the nature of wherever they call home. The sights and sounds remind them of the good life…. They miss it when they can’t hear a Bob White call or hunters can’t find a species,” Boynton said.

The memories people have of the frogs, bugs and birds they see as children never leave them, he said.

He acknowledges it took a long time to build public support, and it took even longer for that support to translate into funding.

However, Boynton said, that’s happening. When he left North Carolina to work in Marion, he said, four individuals did biodiversity work. When he returned in 2014, the number had grown to around 30.

Still, he said, more funding is needed. Boynton said work needs to be done to preserve species before they become scarce. When a species’ population dwindles to the point emergency intervention is needed, he said, the costs of helping it go up markedly. “It’s a good use of taxpayer dollars to make sure those animals have enough habitat now,” he said.