Wythe School Board: virtual learning to remain in place

School Board member Tonya Freeman didn't want to make the decision.

All things being equal, the noted sports fan would rather be cheering on her Pioneers on the fields or courtside. She explained that she wants students to have the full school experience. She yearns for the same return to normalcy that the parents and students who wrote letters and gathered outside the school's central office on Thursday have petitioned for.

But she said the board has to rely on expert advice.

“If we are going to close schools because of weather, we have to listen to VDOT,” Freeman said.

Essentially, Freeman said, the School Board is being “asked to choose between two evils – go against the desires of students … or go against public health officials.”

It was a Catch-22 that others on the board found themselves struggling with, too, on Thursday.

Board Chairman Chalmer Frye leaned on his 51 years in the education field, saying his heart and soul want to see students in school and sports being played on a regular schedule.

“Can we do that right now?” he asked. “In my opinion, no.”