Animal cruelty charge sent to grand jury

Wythe County Animal Control Officer Sharon Dauley testified that she went to Dunford’s home on Lead Mines Road after receiving a call about a dog that needed a welfare check. She said that when she asked Dunford about the dog, he chuckled and said she was dead and buried. When pressed, Dunford said the dog was buried in a nearby field. Dauley said Dunford kept changing details in his story, which made her suspicious, and he eventually admitted the dog was not dead and could be found in a box “where she usually lays.”

Dauley found the dog in a brown box, emaciated and unable to stand. She carried the dog to her vehicle and eventually transported her to Community Animal Clinic in Wytheville, where the dog remained for several days.

Dauley said she asked Dunford how he could let the dog starve, and he replied that it wasn’t his dog, that it belonged to his nephew. Testimony proved that the dog originally belonged to Dunford’s grandson.

At Community Animal Clinic, the dog appeared to be improving, but then her condition worsened and arrangements were made to take her to the veterinary school at Virginia Tech, Wytheville veterinarian Rebecca Beamer testified.